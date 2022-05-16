Padua will no longer be able to make mistakes, and it is a very uncomfortable situation. Also race-2 of the women’s final rewards the Horizon, this time without controversy, as Stefano Posterivo points out: “They did everything better than us, starting with the attitude. They seem to have more nastiness, more hunger, what was once our trademark. I trust in the pride to extend the series ”says the Plebiscito coach after the 8-6 with which the Catania team lead 2-0. More determined the girls of Miceli, without a doubt, in a match characterized by a sea of ​​numerical superiority (failed to a large extent) and by the many fouls in attack whistled by Petronilli and Peris.

ALWAYS AHEAD

–

Sicilians never under in the score and with an excellent Condorelli between the posts. Great physical duel between the centroboa Palmieri and Borisova. Goals that are never banal and often spectacular, like Halligan’s 2-1 cost-to-cost (top scorer of the game with a hat-trick) and Viacava’s 7-4 with a palombella at the end of the third quarter. Horizon of applause also for how he manages the two serious fouls accumulated in just 7 ‘by Marletta, forced to sit on the bench for a long time in order not to risk being sent off. Thursday race-3 in Padua, again with RaiSport cameras. In the meantime, the first leg of the final was played for third place: an unexpected gap for Roma, 20-7 over Verona. While to get off in A-2, after the Vela Ancona, it is Milan (1-2 in the series with Como).