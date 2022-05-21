Scudetto, back and forth between Pioli and Inzaghi on the eve: “So far Milan are better”. “Are you really sure?”

Question and answer Pioli-Inzaghi in press conferences on the eve of the decisive day to award him scudetto. “So far we have certainly been the best. But we have to be until tomorrow. We worked with serenity and attention. We still have to finish our work, ”the coach said Milan. “I think it was a great year regardless of tomorrow. We knew it was not going to be an easy year but I knew we were going to do something important. We are here to play for the Scudetto in the last game and we know that the league can reserve something ”, she concludes.

Inter, Inzaghi: “We have to play it so as not to have regrets”

“The team has had a week like any other, we know that there are these last 90 ‘to play well in order to have no regrets knowing that it does not depend on us but we have to score 84 points and then we will see what happens”. The technician said so of Inter Simone Inzaghi at a press conference on the eve of the match against Sampdoria. “It would be extraordinary if something were to arrive tomorrow – he continued – but we know we have given great satisfaction to an audience that deserved it. We must concentrate only on what depends on us ”.

Inter, Inzaghi: “Great year regardless of the Scudetto”

“If I had to choose a photo for this season – he continued Inzaghi -, I would choose it in color and not in black and white as we thought at the beginning. We have won two Cups, expressed game, returned to the second round of Champions and we play the Scudetto on the last day. I see so many colors for this season. We went beyond expectations but there is still tomorrow and I want to experience it in the best way “.

Milan, Pioli: “We have been the best so far, we have to be the best tomorrow too”

“Tomorrow at Milan need to play from Milan and don’t think it will be an easy match. The Milan deserves this scudetto and why? I’ll say it tomorrow. Today we are first with merit. Was it the beginning of everything in Bergamo? It can be said that since that game, the players and I have understood many things, the management helped us with the January transfer market with Ibra, Kjaer And Saelemaekers. The arrival of Zlatan and of Simon raised the technical, moral and professional level of the team. From there we started with a different continuity and strength than before “.

On tomorrow’s match against Sassuolo, then, the Rossoneri coach underlines that “sport is competition, those who played against us gave their all: Fiorentina, Lazio, Verona And Atalanta. Even the Sassuolo tomorrow he will give his all, it will be a match to be fought with intelligence and strength from start to finish. Honestly this week I didn’t need to make any particular interventions, a group that has always worked with the ‘we’ first of all … They have to think that really each of them could put a decisive exclamation point in a situation that can become history . Whoever is available will be ready at any time, I have no doubt and there shouldn’t be any “.

