Genoa – Another Scudetto. Eleven years after the Genoa youth team takes home another tricolor title. In 2010 it was the Primavera coached by Luca Chiappino, who led it by Perin and El Shaarawy. In 2021 it’s up to the Under 18 team, coached by Gennaro Ruotolo. The record holder in the history of the Griffin jumps for joy on the lawn of the Manuzzi, has tears in his eyes and never finishes hugging his boys. Genoa beat Roma 2-1 in a very tight final, painful but for this reason even sweeter to win. Just to get an idea, in the league the Giallorossi had won both the first leg and the second leg, 5-0 in both cases. It would seem there was no match and instead the Griffin has the strength to resist difficulties, the first after a few minutes with the goalkeeper Corci who goes to reject the penalty kicked by Felix, thus remedying the error just before. It ends 2-1, everything happens in the second half with Daniel Fossati’s header that hole Milan remained on the goal line. Roma are hit and seem to feel the blow, the road to the title appears cleared. And instead here comes the mistake of referee Gervasi, who takes the plunge into Pagano’s area: it is Pagano himself who displaces Corci, furious because when he exited he avoided impacting his opponent.

Suddenly, therefore, the match finds itself in a draw and for Genoa there is the nightmare of the prank in the final. However, there is no time to despair, because at the first attack the rossoblù take the lead and this time the goal is what the tricolor is worth: a cross to the millimeter by Boci, tireless on the left wing, from the opposite side Vassallo emerges who goes to the right deviation anticipating the defenders and bagging on the second post.

At the final Genoa and Rome had arrived quite differently. The Giallorossi had overwhelmed Atalanta with a peremptory 6-0, the rossoblùs had long dominated Inter but then found themselves defending the advantage network with their claws, for a precious 2-1 final in light of the value of the Nerazzurri.

After Vassallo’s goal, Rome appears in apnea but throws itself forward with the strength of desperation, in search of a draw in extremis. Corci saves his goal a couple of times, Felix sends high from a good position. But it is on the other side Bamba, who has just entered, to have the best chance: he jumps two defenders and appears only in front of Milan, However, he angles the shot too much and sends the ball out by a whisker. Mistake that costs a very painful ending: seven minutes of recovery that seem to never end. Then it’s time for the party, under the eyes of the vice president Blondet, of mister Davide Ballardini, of Michele Sbravati and Carlo Taldo, of Luca Chiappino and Sidio Corradi, to whom the boys go to bring the cup dedicating the victory to him.

