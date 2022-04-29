The Inter defender who lost the title in 2002 against Lazio: “I don’t care about that match, you Italians are obsessed. Now I’m rooting for the Nerazzurri, but Milan are playing really well.”
Vratislav Gresko says it aloud: “I don’t care about the 5th of May anymore. Twenty years have passed, I don’t have time to think about what has been ”. He judges this from Bjanka Bystrica, Slovakia. He has just finished training with the club’s U16 and is walking the dog. Wednesday night he saw Liverpool-Villarreal with one eye on his smartphone: “This time they didn’t broadcast Serie A, but I know why you call me …”.
