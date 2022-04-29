Vratislav Gresko says it aloud: “I don’t care about the 5th of May anymore. Twenty years have passed, I don’t have time to think about what has been ”. He judges this from Bjanka Bystrica, Slovakia. He has just finished training with the club’s U16 and is walking the dog. Wednesday night he saw Liverpool-Villarreal with one eye on his smartphone: “This time they didn’t broadcast Serie A, but I know why you call me …”.