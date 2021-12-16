There Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce the multi-year renewal of its partnership with Kaspersky, one of the world’s leading companies in the field of cyber security and data protection. The collaboration – which began in 2010 and renewed in 2015 – continues with a new agreement that sees it expand and also become Official Partner of the FDA Esports Team, the department dedicated to virtual motorsport opened in 2019 within the Ferrari Driver Academy.

The partnership also includes the provision of a series of fundamental services, including the constant protection of Ferrari’s data both at the headquarters in Maranello as well as on circuits around the world. The logo Kaspersky will be present on the helmets and uniforms of drivers and team personnel on the occasion of the official activities of the Scuderia as well as on the game polo shirts of the FDA Esports Team sim drivers and on Ferrari cars on the various gaming platforms in which the Maranello company is involved .

Mattia Binotto: “We are delighted to renew and expand our partnership with Kaspersky, with whom we share values ​​such as the pursuit of technological excellence and a culture of teamwork. For more than a decade, Kaspersky has played a fundamental role for Scuderia Ferrari by protecting our data both on the track and at Maranello and it is important to be able to continue to count on such a reliable partner in such a delicate aspect in the life of a team. We are also happy that the collaboration is also extended to the esports sector, which is increasingly dynamic and crucial for promoting motorsport to a wider and younger audience “.