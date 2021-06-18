A 60-year-old man died whilst out diving in the sea off Almuñécar / La Herradura yesterday, according to a 112 call-center, press release.

The emergency number received a call at 10.55h and according to their press release it was a passing boat that had pulled the victim out of the water, which does not appear to be the case but rather it was the diving club’s launch that rushed him to. Marina del Este from Punta de la Mona.

The control center despatched an ambulance and alerted the Civil Guard and Local Police, both of whom sent a patrol to the marina. Despite CPR attempts, the medics were unable to revive the victim.

The Guardia Civil have activated their judicial protocol but for the moment it is not known how the incident came about.

More details will be available later today but in the meantime our sincere condolences to the victim’s family and friends at the diving club.

