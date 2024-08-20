When we were little, we always had a scrunchie in our makeup bag. It was the way to perpetuate the style of our television ‘friends’ on those endless summer mornings. They were carefully tied in the shape of a sun on Punky Brewster’s twin pigtails, in front of DJ’s bouffant fringe and with lots of hairspray. Full House, or together with a myriad of prints in Lisa Turtle’s high ponytail during each weft of Saved by the Bell.

As we grew older, they were forgotten, although we found it funny that Sarah Jessica Parker claimed it in more than one Sex and the City Episode while for Phoebe Buffay it was almost an amulet of her bohemian life in the first season of Friends. With this crazy coming and going of trends that has been going on in recent years, a phenomenon fueled by the acronym Y2K, it was logical that it would return beyond our childish way of approaching it and in other contexts.

He street style The trend generated at the exit of the catwalks during the most important Fashion Weeks in the world gives a clue to the current good health of this accessory. In this visual x-ray of the phenomenon, it can be observed that the micro-trends that accompany it – with flower-shaped ruffles, bows or XXl versions, among many others – are as important as the way of wearing it.

On the content platform A Beautiful Mess developed by Elsie Larson and Emma Champan since 2007 with viral lifestyle, fashion and beauty tips, They reveal the ways to deal with the ponytail in hairstyles more flattering. The goal is to make the most of it without falling into a childish or outdated look.

1. In a medium ponytail

GETTY IMAGES

Aside from having a polished mane that keeps frizz at bay, this updo requires little work and is ultra-flattering. A velvet scrunchie with or without rhinestone inlays, or a baby blue poplin, are two ways to round out such a simple hairstyle with a lot of personality. Larson and Champan suggest daring us to try their own version. Back Twist, a half updo created from the hairline and above the ears, held together by a hair tie with a generous bow.

GETTY IMAGES

2. In a high bun

GETTY IMAGES

It is the favorite trend of the summer. With or without bangs, this updo is an immediate relief from the heat and is very stylish if we know how to tie it gracefully. this instagram video The prescribers explain how to do it and recommend taking it with a scrunchie smooth in pastel tones or black with a bow so that it falls over the nape of the neck.

3. In a flamenco bun

GETTY IMAGES

The furor over the polka dot print or the flamenco shoe that Carel popularized is now joined by the hairstyle of the dancers as a new inspiration for the street style. We are not going to deny that this updo requires a certain skill: not a single hair can be left out and the bun must be symmetrical on the occipital part of the head. On TikTok we can find a multitude of videos to help us, as long as we finish off the feat with a hair tie that describes the silhouette of a flower, either with ruffles or a resin figure. And in red, of course.

4. In a ponytail

GETTY IMAGES

The most faithful reminder of how we wore it in our childhood is this prominent and slightly unkempt ponytail, ideal for semi-straight manes that describe a nice wave from the top. To keep it in place but without losing that messy touch, A Beautiful Mess recommends placing your fingers on the top crown and releasing part of the hair to create a little volume. As a finishing touch, we will take out some strands around the face and add a medium printed hair tie or a hair tie with a bow.

5. In XXL version

GETTY IMAGES

In a big way. Designer Sandy Liang uncovered the trend at her spring summer 2024 show with a pink maxi-shirt with his initials embroidered on it (in the third image). Since then, a flood of oversized hair ties have taken over the hair on the street. Worn on low ponytails with other hair clips (Prada), with prominent bows or in nice wool, they are a sure bet for the next season.

6. In a braid

GETTY IMAGES

A floral print, gingham or crochet hair tie will be the finishing touch to this hairstyle, either on top or in half ponytails, or even, as Larson and Champan suggest, at the end of the braid. To achieve the Braided Look They suggest gathering the hair to one side and braiding a loose braid around a ribbon about 10 centimeters from the bottom of the head. Then use your fingers to lightly loosen the knots in opposite directions.