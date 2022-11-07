OfFelix Durach shut down

The Minister of Finance criticized the Union in clear terms. CDU leader Friedrich Merz meanwhile wants to increase the Hartz IV rates in order to provide temporary relief.

Berlin – The subject of citizens’ income is becoming more and more of a point of contention in political Berlin. While the traffic light coalition is sticking to the introduction on January 1, 2023, the Union in particular is opposed. The biggest criticisms of the implementation of the Hartz IV successor include the protective assets provided for by the traffic light and the so-called trust period. In view of the discrepancies, the tone in Berlin is also becoming noticeably rougher.

Citizens’ money: Minister of Finance Lindner warns FDP against entering “shabby competition”

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) warned the Union in conversation with the world on Sunday from “entering a sleazy competition” on the subject of spare wealth. “If people slip into the relationship due to a stroke of fate, they shouldn’t have to eat what they may have built up over decades,” argued the FDP leader.

The proposal of the traffic light coalition provides for a saving of 60,000 euros. For each additional person in the household, the amount increases by a further 30,000 euros. The amount is not taken into account when drawing the citizen’s allowance. The Union criticizes the proposal as well as the introduction of a trust period in the first six months of purchase. During this time, possible reductions in benefits are to be severely restricted – for example, if entitled persons reject a job offered to them.

The traffic light coalition has a majority in the Bundestag and could enforce the law there without the support of the Union. However, the CDU and CSU are threatening to block the law in the Bundesrat. Then the so-called mediation committee would have to look for a compromise.

Citizens’ money: Klingbeil accuses Union of spreading fake news – “with the aim of dividing society”

Clear statements also came from the other parties in the traffic light coalition at the weekend. SPD leader Lars Klingbeil said at an event on Saturday: The Union is a combination of two parties “which lies under Markus Söder and Friedrich Merz with the aim of dividing society”. The 44-year-old accused the sister parties of spreading “fake news”.

The leader of the Greens parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Britta Haßelmann, spoke of populism and called for the debate to be “objectified.”

Merz “horrified” by the debate: the CDU chairman dares to come forward with a compromise proposal

The leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Friedrich Merz, was “somewhat shocked” in the “daily topics” on Sunday evening, above all by the finance minister’s choice of words. Also because of the verbal escalation in the matter, the CDU leader announced a proposal to increase the Hartz IV rates. The 66-year-old wanted to “take the edge out of this discussion” and work towards a compromise.

“Tomorrow I will propose to the board of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group that we offer the federal government to make a binding decision in the German Bundestag on raising the standard rates this week,” said Merz. He wanted to show that his parliamentary group was not concerned with the amount of the sentences. Agree with these. In the future, the dispute should be carried out much more about the procedures in the so-called citizen money. Because with these there would be “a lot to criticize”.

It remains to be seen whether the traffic light government will be satisfied with the proposal made by the Union faction. “I can only strongly advise you to do that,” warned Merz. You have to help people in need now. (fd)

