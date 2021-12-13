“We must continue on the path we have undertaken, that is to guarantee the approval of orphan drugs in a certain time frame. The speed with which the negotiation of a drug, orphan or non-orphan, is closed is strongly linked to the willingness and acceptance by the proposing company of the price proposed by the Pricing and Reimbursement Committee (Cpr). The process involves an evaluation by the Technical-Scientific Committee (CTS), especially on the clinical value of the drug and its superiority over the alternatives, when these alternatives are available. Based on these main considerations, the CPR proposes a price to the company. It is true that the company comes up with its own dossier, with its own price, but the CPR makes its proposal. If a mediation is found between the price requested by the company, which is always higher than the one proposed by the Pricing and Refund Committee, the negotiation is concluded quickly. In cases where, on the other hand, a stiffening is observed on both sides, the times are decidedly longer “. This was explained by Giovanna Scroccaro, Director of Pharmaceutical, Prosthetics and Medical Devices of the Veneto Region, who spoke this morning at the round table ‘Pnrr & Governance on the territory ‘, on the occasion of the presentation of the 5th Ossfor Report.

“I invite pharmaceutical companies to carefully evaluate the opinion of the CTS, because from a careful reading they can already understand what the price request that is advanced may be – he added – To patient associations, who rightly solicit the drug as soon as possible possible time, I say to become promoters to pharmaceutical companies to request that the price is fair. The fair price, in fact, guarantees greater access by many citizens and also guarantees general sustainability which, in turn, will determine quick access for subsequent drugs “.