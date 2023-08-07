A strike by writers and actors has paralyzed Hollywood since May 2. This is an unprecedented move to demand wage increases. In addition, the advances in Artificial Intelligence are another source of concern, fueling fears of a “replacement” by this technology. Is this fear justified? We analyze it.

One spring day in June, at the gates of the Hollywood studios. But the spirit of ‘Happy End’ was not in the air. Posters in hand, a small crowd of actors came to demonstrate.

When approached by local correspondents for France 24, a screenwriter satirises the situation: “We are the ones who imagined ‘Terminator’, so we are in a good position to know that this could happen, sooner or later.”

In the mythical neighborhood of Los Angeles, robots are not going to go to war against humanity, as in the dystopia imagined in 1984 by James Cameron. But advances in artificial intelligence are exacerbating fears within Hollywood.

Tensions in Hollywood

for three months, 11,500 writers are on strike, according to estimates cited by Reuters. The result: In addition to show cancellations, the strike has disrupted most of the fall TV season’s production and halted big-budget movies.

In July, the actors joined the ranks of the striking screenwriters. The main demands they share are a salary increase and limiting the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the profession.







The latter is perceived as a threat. “I fear that they delegate more and more things to artificial intelligence (…) and that there is a villain who perfects this technology and gets rid of the scriptwriters for good,” says a protester.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Fabrice Epelboin, a professor at Sciences Po, comments: “The danger facing these actors and writers is very real.”

The technological “great replacement”

According to this specialist in digital issues, we are “very close” to the day when feature films, documentaries and other audiovisual creations can be made without cameras or actors.

It is about a “great replacement” that looms over them, continues the academic. And the change has already begun, given the success of the recent movie ‘Avatar 2’, which mixes live action sequences with computer generated images.

“Artificial” visual effects have already invaded the cinema. They often coexist with authentic shots, especially to represent crowds. With the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, the technique was already mastered in 2001.

The only thing that stops the arrival of artificial actors, according to Fabrice Epelboin, is the promotion of a film by the stars, essential for the film industry. In other words, Netflix probably wouldn’t have logged 320 million hours of viewing of ‘Don’t Look Up’ without the sex appeal by Leonardo DiCaprio, presenting the film on television.

Pierre-Jean Benghozi, a professor at the École Polytechnique, admits that he “doesn’t really believe” in the arrival of a cinema without actors. For this CNRS researcher, the synthetic doubles could, however, “play” part of the role of the artists: “Tomorrow, the question for a producer will be ‘why not hire this actor for four weeks instead of eight? “.

The AI ​​can generate the avatar of any actor using 3D modeling and facial recognition. And this feat was already achieved in 2016, in the movie ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’, the actor Peter Cushing, who died in 1994, was virtually resurrected.

illusion of creativity

As far as screenwriters are concerned, the threat posed by AI is less, according to specialists. Indeed, although these technologies can replace an actor from head to toe (or his voice in off), the scriptwriter can find an ally in AI that enhances his own creativity.

Epelboin also points out that the writing of a script – even if it is entrusted to AI – cannot do without a human being: a scriptwriter who masters the craft is still necessary to guide non-human intelligence through the ‘prompts’ (the orders given to ChatGPT) appropriate.

However, “if some screenwriters are individually ’empowered’ through the use of technology, the increase in productivity will be so dramatic that there will automatically be fewer jobs. Just as robotics has reduced the number of blue-collar jobs in factories like Tesla “.

Even in terms of artistic creation, AI seems to be getting better and better, with less and less human oversight. In February, a series project, ‘Nothing, Forever’, largely imagined by AI, was already broadcast on the Twitch platform.

“Full of clichés”, the scenarios proposed by ChatGPT are “good for the trash can”, says a director interviewed by France 24 correspondents in Los Angeles. Benghozi agrees: “There is nothing radically new about what AI produces.”

As other experts explain, AI can give the illusion of novelty, when in fact it does nothing more than “recombine” what already exists within its amazing database (Chat-GPT3 has 300,000 million words).

callous robots

As Benghozi points out, the public is looking for precisely this novelty: the westerns they were a huge hit in the ’50s, before being exported to the stars in the ’70s through science fiction. “And then people got sick of seeing westerns“, including their space versions.

It took human creativity “thinking outside the box” to explore new cinematographic themes, points out this lover of the seventh art. Because only the human being can bring an ‘exceptional’ dimension to an artistic work”, argues the expert.

The same is true, in his opinion, with the actors. AI will take a big step forward the day avatars stop being just human-like and are capable of conveying new emotions.

“We could watch fifty performances of Hamlet without conveying the same emotions or the same meaning. And this ability is still eminently human.” At least for now.

This article was adapted from its original in French.