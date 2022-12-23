“At the bottom there is room” He had a notorious season in 2022, which will come to an end this Friday the 23rd. There is a lot of expectation for everything that can happen tonight. Fans expect big surprises, such as a radical change in the history of a character or the return of a well-known figure like Andrés Wiese, Nataniel Sánchez or Mayra Couto. Although we will only find out about this when the closing episode premieres, Gigio Aranda has given us some clues.

Gigio Aranda promises to leave us in shock in the season finale of “Al fondo hay sitio”

the screenwriter of “AFHS” recommended that the audience of the series be prepared for several surprises. “Everything is possible because I think we have had a good year and a good comeback. We have shown that we can do it, not necessarily with all the cast that people expected, ”she commented.

“With good actors, a good story, and behind-the-scenes people working, everything is going to work out. That helps you keep going, too,” she added.

“Al fondo hay sitio” reaches its season finale this Friday, December 23. Photo: America TV

Gigio Aranda responds about a possible return to “In the background there is room”

Previously, the writer referred to the return of an iconic character to “At the bottom there is room”. “Comes can happen, I don’t know if they happen, but all the doors are open,” she explained. Finally, Gigio Aranda released a statement that moved all the fans of “AFHS”. “Yes, there is a little bomb over there,” she stated.

“We feel good with the support of the public, it is good that the public likes what you are putting on the screen. With the responsibility that is also filling people’s screens, ”she spoke.