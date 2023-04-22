Our elders advised the uncertainty of their children on how to look for a life and achieve a solid future, that the safest thing was to become a civil servant. This required hard or light oppositions. And I imagine that with the legalization of political parties it was also tasty to enter into such a heroic and philanthropic activity of dedicating one’s existence to the service of the people. Very badly you have to mount it so that the job of politician is not in perpetuity.

And now I find out with unfortunate frequency, looking at series on platforms and on television, that one of the jobs with the most present and future that exists is that of a screenwriter. The demand from the producers to supply their huge market must be irresistible. There are also no quality issues when creating them. If something has worked well for them in the holy hearings, they will demand a multitude of cloned and immediately forgettable products. A large part of them dedicated to police intrigues, espionage, zombies, all that. And necessarily including the conventions, aptitudes and characters that are in fashion, who have absolute power in political correctness.

I suspect that writing credible and intelligent scripts is essential for good movies and series to come out. That not even a genius of images can save an incredible, fallacious or dumpy story. But it is easier, cheaper and faster to apply identical formulas than to invent something endowed with talent and soul.

