As of this Tuesday, thousands of Hollywood scriptwriters are called to strike, the first since 2007. 15 years later, the writers will gather at the gates of the eight main studios in protest. The Writers Guild of America (WGA), the union of the union that has 10,000 members, announced Monday night that no agreement had been reached after 6 weeks of negotiations with industry representatives. “Dear members, we will be on strike after the contract expires tonight,” says the email received by the thousands of WGA members, whose majority had already voted in favor of the strike a few weeks ago.

“Although our negotiating committee began this process with the intention of reaching a fair agreement, the response from the studios has been insufficient given the crisis that writers are experiencing,” the organization said on Twitter. The WGA had been in dialogue for months with the main players in the entertainment industry: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Brothers, NBCUniversal, Paramount and Sony. The union sought an annual improvement in wages of 429 million dollars (391 million euros). The studies, grouped under the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP for its acronym in English), only offered an increase of about 86 million destined solely to improve the conditions of first-time screenwriters.

At the gates of the studios, spread throughout Los Angeles, protests will be held by hundreds of scriptwriters with signs in hand to demand improvements and an end to the precariousness caused by the explosion of the platforms streaming after the pandemic. The WGA affirms that the average income has fallen from 277,000 dollars a year in 2005 (about 252,000 euros) to 260,000 (236,000 euros) in 2021. Many writers assure that they have stuck at the weekly minimum of 4,546 dollars (about 4,100 euros) , despite the fact that the projects have multiplied.

The announcement made Monday night dispels the possibility of a last-minute agreement. Something similar happened in 2007, the year in which a comfortable majority of the WGA supported a strike that began in November 2007 and lasted until February 12, 2008. A report by the Milken Institute amounted to 2.1 billion dollars the impact of those weeks of protest on the California economy, in addition to the destruction of 37,700 jobs.

The strike that is now beginning will mainly affect the talk shows (night programmes) and, in general, live broadcasts. The Jimmy Fallon Shows on NBC; Jimmy Kimmel’s, on ABC, or Stephen Colbert’s, on CBS, will broadcast repetitions from this Tuesday as they do not have scriptwriters. Throughout the protest, the productions will not have professionals who can modify the scripts. Nor may new television productions be proposed, a medium where scriptwriters are more important than in the cinema.

Television is at the center of the negotiation discussion. The WGA wanted the studios to accept 10 weeks of work for the so-called mini rooms (mini rooms), that is, for teams of six writers who, with the supervision of the producers, develop a project. The union affirms that the entertainment giants abuse this resource, since a handful of writers is enough to close a season of a series of eight or ten episodes in less time than those 10 weeks. This cheaper model threatens the disappearance of the traditional way of working that was used for series of more than 20 episodes whose production took several months. The studies rejected the proposal and did not propose an alternative either.

Another key issue is the so-called residuals (literal translation from English) or compensation, that is, the amount of money that the member of a production receives each time a film or series is broadcast on free-to-air television or on streaming platforms. streaming. These revenues were 467 million dollars in 2020, while last year they increased to 493 million dollars. The union proposed a minimum of $6,600 for each episode aired on a digital platform with less than 20 million subscribers and a maximum of $20,000 for those with more than 75 million subscribers. The studies, in contrast, proposed $1,000 for the smallest services and $8,000 for the largest.

The studios have kept a low profile during the negotiations. Their messages have focused on the moment of economic crisis that the sector is going through and have ensured that large companies have had to make layoffs and eliminate productions and series in order to get out after the pandemic. Film LA, a Los Angeles County organization, says the pace of productions fell 24% in the first months of 2023 compared to the same period last year. The second quarter of 2023 will also suffer from the first strike to shake Hollywood in the era of streaming.

