CNN: Hollywood writers and studios could reach agreement by end of weekend

The Writers Guild and Hollywood studios are in the “final phase” of negotiations. About it reported CNN reported two sources familiar with the matter.

The deal, which will end the historic strike that has paralyzed the entertainment industry, is expected to be concluded by the end of the weekend. As one of the interlocutors noted, the last time missing from the negotiating table was Discovery head David Zaslav, Disney head Bob Iger, Netflix co-head Ted Sarandos and NBC Universal studio chairman Donna Langley. According to him, this indicates that all the main problems between the studios and writers have been resolved. At the same time, he emphasized that although the above persons were not in the negotiation room, they were still fully involved in the process.

A strike by Hollywood screenwriters due to disagreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and demands for improved working conditions was reported in early May. On July 13, the Screen Actors Guild joined the strike. Actors and screenwriters are on strike at the same time for the first time since 1960. Both Guilds have common points of demand: an increase in salaries, protection from the use of artificial intelligence and the introduction of a new system of payments from the re-broadcast of their projects on streaming services.

In accordance with the strike rules, screenwriters are prohibited from starting work on scripts or even pitching ideas to studios during the entire period. In addition, 160 thousand members of the Actors Guild are not allowed to act in films or provide voiceovers. Any participation in PR campaigns of projects is also prohibited.