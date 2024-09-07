Very often, even too often, we see news of cancellations of securities even by large companies. This is the case, for example, of Project Odysseyofficially canceled by Blizzard in early 2024.

The title was supposed to be a multiplayer survival game set in a medieval fantasy world. How do we know? Because someone, in Russiahe managed to recover artwork and fragments of an embryonic gameplay.

Other details we can get by viewing the game screenshots concern the structure of the mapapparently medium sized, and the PvP elementwhich was meant to be particularly relevant in the game structure.

There are images of the game menus, like the one we show you above, which help us understand how the character would evolve over the course of our game: not only would there have been customization options available, but also a system of levels and attributes, each of which would have been assigned a score based on your level of experience.

In short, there seemed to be little meat on the fire but, for reasons still unknown to us, the title has been completely erased: all we have, right now, are these few leaked screenshots.

The multiplayer title market, particularly saturated in recent years, continues to put its victims: there are many games, like The Last of Us Multiplayer, that do not reach the end of their development and just as many, as Concord teaches us, are the titles that, despite having completed their development phase, do not have a long life on the market.

