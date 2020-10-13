The expectations that online retailers are currently awakening could be read on the floor in Warsaw on Monday. The Polish Amazon competitor Allegro went public there – and in one fell swoop became the country’s most valuable company.

The price rose around 70 percent on the day of the debut; it became the largest IPO in Europe that year. Even if a good portion of exaggeration can always be included when trading stocks, this example shows the potential that e-commerce is ascribed.

Because behind Allegro’s stock market valuation there are also real profits. They increased by 48 percent in the first six months of this year. Allegro is not alone in this. Market leader Amazon doubled its profit for the year in the second quarter of 2020 to 5.2 billion US dollars. Just two years earlier it had been just under $ 200 million in the same period. German e-commerce companies such as otto.de and Zalando are also currently recording massive sales growth.

The latest boom in online retailers began with the corona crisis. Their increase in sales was almost mirror-inverted to the slump in stores in stationary retail. The closed shops in the spring only fueled a shift that had been going on for years towards more online and fewer offline purchases.

The fact that distance rules and the risk of infection continue to exist will now ensure that the trend is stabilizing – also with a view to the Christmas business.

Almost evenly distributed

According to a recent survey by the Institute for Retail Research (IFH Cologne), 41 percent of those questioned say that they do most of their Christmas shopping online. The respondents are planning to do their purchases online this year by ten percentage points more often than in the previous Christmas season.

This means that stationary and online Christmas shopping is almost equally distributed. The analysts write that “a channel shift for the Christmas business” is to be expected.

This assessment is shared by the Bitcom digital association. “It is to be expected that many consumers do not want to expose themselves to the crowd in shopping centers and department stores,” said managing director Bernhard Rohleder to the Tagesspiegel.

He also expects this development to be sustainable. “Many people who are now benefiting from the advantages of online trading are getting used to it and will not want to do without it in the future,” said Rohleder. This assessment is underpinned by the fact that even goods that were previously infrequently in demand, such as food or drugstore items, are now being ordered. Rohleder is certain: “That will outlast Corona.”