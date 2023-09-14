A six year old girl using a computer. g&l images (Getty Images)

Pediatricians are increasingly concerned about the impact of technology use on children’s well-being. For this reason, the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP) has developed the Family Digital Plan, a guide of recommendations to help parents educate their children in the use of technologies. Sleeping, eating and playing away from screens are some of the association’s advice for parents and guardians, since their use reduces family dialogue and disturbs children’s sleep. The plan, developed together with the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD), adapts to the needs of families and minors according to their age.

“The digital world, tablets, television, smartphones, have an impact on the health not only of children and adolescents, but also throughout life,” warned María Salmerón Ruiz, coordinator of the working group of Digital Health of the AEP Health Promotion Committee. “But this population is especially vulnerable and sensitive and has an impact in all spheres, on a physical level, on a social level, on a psychological level, on a sexual level,” added Dr. Salmerón in the presentation of this guide at a press conference this year. Thursday.

Pediatricians recommend controlling the time of use of technologies and the place where they are used. The plan, which families can personalize and adapt to their particular circumstances, advises that children under two years of age completely avoid the use of screens; 3 to 5 years old use them for less than an hour a day; and from 5 years old, less than two hours a day. “Giving a cell phone to a 9-year-old child without a time limit is like getting into a Ferrari without a driving license and at 200 kilometers per hour,” says the director of the AEPD, Mar España Martí. Furthermore, Salmerón explained that the best place to use them is in areas common to families: “There is a greater risk if the use is made in places such as the bathroom or bedroom.”

The guidelines of the Family Digital Plan are also aimed at parents, so that they can educate through example and help their children to make good use of the devices. Setting time limits, establishing screen-free zones, not using devices as a “babysitter” and reviewing their content periodically are some recommendations. “Children stay more with what we parents do than with what we say,” summarized Guillermo Martín Carballo, vice president of Primary Care at the AEP.

Risks of using screens

Among the main risks of excessive screen use, experts have highlighted neurodevelopmental conditions, especially before the age of two, and cyberbullying problems. In Spain, 7 out of 10 children suffer some type of bullying or cyberbullying every day, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Between January 2021 and February 2022, 11,229 serious cases of bullying, data that places Spain as one of the European countries with the highest incidence of bullying. Salmerón explains that the problems they cause are “attention difficulties, sleeping problems, eating problems, and decreased physical activity.”

In addition, the association warns that keeping screens on as “background noise” generates distraction in children’s learning, and prolonged use of digital media carries a greater risk of depressive symptoms, eyestrain, and headaches and backwards.

Seven out of 10 minors have a mobile phone, according to the National Observatory of Technology and Society (ONTSI). Its use in schools impacts children’s sexual health, emotional health and the way they relate, especially during the adolescent stage. Madrid and Galicia are the only autonomous communities that prohibit the use of these devices in schools, while in the rest of the regions it is the educational centers that decide to limit their use. In this sense, the president of the AEPD has requested a State pact from all administrations to prohibit the use of mobile phones in schools. In Spain, 95% of children under 16 use the computer and 98% use the Internet, according to the ONTSI study.

