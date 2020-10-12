A police check in Leon, in northern Spain, on October 7, 2020. The inhabitants of this municipality, as in Madrid and in 9 other municipalities, can no longer leave the municipal territory except in an emergency. (CESAR MANSO / AFP)

Across Europe, restrictive measures are being tightened to stem a second wave of Covid-19. Each country, sometimes groping, seeks the right formula. The common point is that everyone wants to avoid a new general confinement, so as not to paralyze the economy as in the spring.

In Great Britain, where 42,000 people have died from the coronavirus since the start of the epidemic, the measures are already very strict and the government must announce, Monday, October 12, a new turn of the screw, especially for England. For now, the basic anti-Covid-19 rule in Britain is that gatherings are limited to six people – at theindoor and outdoor, child or adult – and that pubs and restaurants close at 10 p.m.

This Monday, Boris Johnson, Prime Minister, to create three tiers based on infection rate in the area geographical. Level 1: we keep the general restrictions. For the Nlevels 2 and 3, new restrictions should be added. For level 3, this could go to the outright closure of bars and restaurants. The northern cities: Newcastle, Manchester and Liverpool in particular, are in the sights authorities, the virus spreading there at full speede.

In Spain, nearly four million people are today limited in their movements. The government declared a state of emergency on Friday, October 9, Madrid and in nine neighboring municipalities, for two weeks. It is only possible to enter or leave these municipalities in the event of force majeure: to go to work, to school or to help an elderly person.

More than 860,000 cases of contamination have been identified on Spanish territory since the start of the pandemic. The country registers 10,000 new patients every day, which is pushing regions to take localized measures. Sunday, October 11, Navarre, a border region with France, decided, for the next two weeks, to close at 10 p.m. all restaurants, bars and other commercial premises, far from the habits of the Spaniards.

Indossare una mascherina non è solamente un obbligo, ma un gesto di responsilità verso tutta la comunità nazionale. Proteggi te stesso, proteggi gli altri. #ioindossolamascherina pic.twitter.com/XdDR0sjHW6 – Palazzo_Chigi (@Palazzo_Chigi) October 9, 2020

Italy is also facing a resumption of the Covid-19 epidemic. Contamination figures are equivalent to those for the month of March. Intensive care is increasingly in demand, so the government is anticipating and will announce new measures on Monday evening. Family gatherings, where the coronavirus predominantly spreads, will be subject to additional restrictions. Giuseppe Conte, the very popular President of the Italian Council, warned: “NOTwe want to avoid by all means of news economic and social restrictions. This is why we recommend to all, even with family, to pay attention. “

We live with elderly, fragile, vulnerable people, even at home we must respect the distances and if we get closer, we must protect them by wearing the mask, as with the friends or acquaintances that we receive at home. Giuseppe Conte, President of the Italian Council

“It’s a recommendation, but a strong recommendation”, concluded the head of the Italian executive.

LItalians, particularly disciplined, tend to follow the advice of the authorities. They are pus of eight million to have downloaded the Italian equivalent of the StopCovid application, including près of a million and a half last week. An Italian over 14 out of five use the contact case tracing application. Even in in bars, customers are asked to give their contact details before the establishment closes at 11 p.m.

The British are them also rather volonto improve the mapping of the Covid-19 epidemic but the technique does not follow. The NHS Covid-19 application should have been launched in June but the first version was flawed. It has only been operational for two and a half weeks. The success was very rapid with over ten million downloads from the first days. But a faulty excel file, a simple excel file, lost 48,000 contact cases, 48,000 people directly exposed to a Covid-19 patient. They had to be found, much later and with the certainty that this bug clearly contributed to the spread of the virus.

Tea # NHSCOVID19app has several key features to help protect you and your loved ones, including: ➡️ Contact tracing ➡️ Alerts based on your postcode district ➡️ QR code check-in at venues ➡️ Symptom checker Find out more: https://t.co/rzgGGmuV13 pic.twitter.com/MJCqWrvj8V – NHS COVID-19 app (@ NHSCOVID19app) October 10, 2020

In Spain, lhe majority of regions set up the national tracking application as soon as it was created in August. But in Madrid, it has only been operational since last week due to IT problems. The region tested in a city north of the capital last month before making it fully functional. For technical reasons also, the applicaton is still not working in Catalonia, another major source of the spread of the coronavirus. Only 10% of Spaniards downloaded it, which is already significantly better than the 3% of French downloads. ButThe Spanish government was counting on 20% because le tracing of contamination is the number 1 problem in the country. Spain lacks resources and personnel, still significant consequences of austerity policiesrity put in place after the 2008 economic crisis.

Even if the anti-Covid-19 measures seem to be better accepted among our European neighbors, they still give rise, as with us, to strong political dissensions between central and local authorities. In England, certains electeds from the north of the country have the impression that the decisionss are taken in London, to the south, without consultation. This protest is expressed in the opposition but also within the majority, like the responsible for the agglomeration of Bolton, David Greenhalgh, iquestioned by the BBC : “I advise the government to listen, please, to the voices of the north of the country, we are not treated like the others. “

We know our infection rates are high, we don’t underestimate it. We must find a solution. But why would the north be treated differently from the rest of the country? David Greenhalgh, elected from the north of England at the BBC

One of the much criticized measures concerns aid to the private sector. If companies are closed, the state only covers 2/3 of the wages. An unacceptable policy for elected officials in the north where poverty is much greater than in the south of the country. Depending of announcements unveiled on Monday, some are already talking about the possibility of legal action.

In Spain it born not happening much better. Lhe relations have never been simple between the central government and the regions, but today, it’s downright there open war between the region of Madrid and thes Premier services minister. Lhe region is a sort of flagship of the right wing of the Popular Party, facing the central government of the left. The regional authorities were against theéstate of emergency, preferring to put certains districts. It’s that thatthey avaiint done a few weeks ago, causing protests by residents feeling stigmatized.

Pedro Sanchez, the head of the Spanish government, justified the state of emergency by saying that the government must act. Before him it’s Salvador Illa, the yet so pragmatic and calm health Minister, who frankly got upset.

The president of the Region of Madrid decided to do nothing. From there, patience has its limits. Salvador Illa, Spanish Minister of Health

“He is no worse blind than the one who does not want to see, Salvador Illa continued. Consequently, measures must be taken to protect the health of Madrid residents, to prevent the situation from spreading to other regions and endangering the health of more people. “

In Italy, the state of emergency remains in force until January 31 – one year in total – which limits the room for maneuver of regions that are nevertheless powerful. They cannot take less restrictive measures than Rome. VSsome already mention re-containments local, but theopposition right wing wants to avoid blocks the economic machine which is struggling to restart.