Many people are flocking to testing centers to be tested for the coronavirus. The tests are fully covered by Social Security. “The ministry confirmed it to us: PCR tests cost 54 euros. To this, we must add the laboratory costs for the acts of sampling and administrative costs. In total, each test costs 74 euros to Social Security”, details Maëlys September, journalist from France Télévisions, on the 19/20 set, Monday, September 7.

“74 euros per test to the tune of one million tests per week, that makes 74 million euros per week, or, in total, 296 million euros per month”, continues the journalist. So how do you lower the bill? “There are saliva tests, which should be cheaper. But there is only one in France which is in the phase of clinical trials”, concludes Maëlys September.

