A video about a very particular gamer setup is being shared through social networks. Ybecause it is a huge screen in the shape of a Nintendo Switch whose joy-cons are separated to show a whole collection of consoles and controls.

The Nintendo Switch also has special compartments and a way to charge the cell phone without the need for cables. Supposedly the user can choose which console to play and enjoy it in a matter of seconds. With options for SNES, Nintendo 64 among others.

Although it looks quite striking, and surely many will want it in their home, many doubt its authenticity. Some comments point out that some parts of the video are computer generated. Of course that won’t stop some creative from trying to recreate it.

Most of the appearances of this Nintendo Switch screen do not indicate who the creator was. However, we can see that there are words in German that are translated as What do you want to play? What would be the first thing you would play on this screen?

What’s new with the Nintendo Switch?

The hybrid console is still quite successful for the company behind Mario Bros. In fact, it has already become the fifth best-selling book of all time. In front of her are only the PS4, the Game Boy, the Nintendo DS and the PS2.

Source: Nintendo

As if that were not enough, this year looks like a very good one for the owners of a Nintendo Switch. Since in May the expected title will arrive The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomthe sequel to the highly successful Breath of the Wild. Are you one of those who wait for it?

