I still remember when, years ago, I first heard about screen addiction. It was in the second half of the nineties, with the consoles beginning to populate all the living rooms of the houses and the Internet beginning to be more present every day. Portable game consoles were also gaining a certain presence in the streets but, yes, there was still a while for smartphones and tablets to arrive to complete the current menu of screens that we use in our day to day.

It was not, of course, the first time that there was talk, at least in our country, of addiction to screens, although the most immediate reference that I remember it didn’t have so much to do with the device itself (in that case the television) as with a specific content enjoyed through it. I am referring to the telenovela Cristal, premiered in Spain in 1990, and that after reaping a hit never seen during its broadcast, left tens of thousands of people heartbroken after the broadcast of its last episode. Some psychology professionals even offered therapy sessions to get out of that dark post-Crystal well.

From that moment, and for a long time, there was a curious debate in which it was asked whether the addiction to screens was such or, to be more exact, if it could be classified as addiction. The detractors of the use of this term affirmed that one could only speak of addiction to something (usually to a substance) when it was consumed and, when it stopped, the metabolism claimed it. A somewhat reductionist point of view, which also leaves out other similar problems such as gambling, a disease described by the Mayo Clinic as a pathological addiction.

There is also a similar debate in relation to pornography, and surely some more that escapes my radar, but in all cases, fortunately the position that advocates for it seems to be gaining strength. consider all these behavioral patterns, such as addiction to screens, soap operas, or sports broadcasts, as pathological addictions, and I hope it is perfectly understood that I speak of convulsive consumption, not of spending a Sunday rest at home, consuming football, basketball, futsal, Moto GP, more football, cycling, Formula-1, singles vs. married matches, etc. .

Screen addiction and pandemic

It is in this context, in that of the addiction to screens already recognized as a real problem, from which an interesting article published today by The New York Times, in which an attempt is made to analyze the consequences that all these months may have, in which millions of children are spending an immense part of their time secluded in their homes with the constant presence of screens, which are being and are used for their teaching, social and leisure activities.

Due to these unique circumstances, which have pushed children to an extreme use of the screens, many times aggravated by the inability of parents to assume their own responsibilities and ensure, at the same time, the use that children have made of them, more and more experts point out that many minors have been able to develop the syndrome of addiction to screens and that, once the coronavirus loses ground and we can recover the old normality, we are going to face a de-escalation of screens that it will not be easy.

Professor Keith Humphreys, an addiction expert, professor of psychology at Stanford University and former senior adviser to former President Barack Obama warns that, in his words, “There will be an epic abstinence period as youngsters try to maintain attention in normal interactions without getting a reward every few seconds.«. Screen addiction not metabolic, like drugs, but psychological (like the soap opera of the nineties), but that does not prevent it from producing an abstinence syndrome very similar to the one caused by these.

Given the circumstances, especially at the beginning, many psychology professionals (not all, this is important to clarify) discharged parents of this concern, leaving aside the risk of addiction to screens, but today some of them consider that they made a mistake. If at the beginning of the pandemic parents were told that they should not worry about allowing their children to spend more time in front of the screens, today their opinion varies substantially.

Dr. Jenny Radesky, a pediatrician at the University of Michigan who specializes in the use of mobile technology by children, says that if she had known how long these blocks would last, her advice would have been different. «It probably would have encouraged families to turn off Wi-Fi except during school hours so that children are not tempted at all times, day and night. The longer they’ve been staring at their screens, the harder it will be to break the habit«.

A Qustodio study that analyzes the use of devices by those between 4 and 15 years old and that cites data from the United States, United Kingdom and Spain, points out huge increases in the time spent by children on screens. And it is not something new, already in August this international technology based in Barcelona warned of a 45% increase in the time minors spent with game apps. The different times according to each country generate a displacement in the growth periods, but the indicators of risk of addiction to screens in minors are reproduced on a global scale.

And how to solve the problem of addiction to screens in minors? Experts believe that it will not be easy but that it is possible. Discipline will be essential, which would complement very well with adults acting by example. The problem is that we still do not know when we will return to normality, although the production of vaccines against COVID-19 seems to be going from strength to strength. The sooner, whenever possible, the better.