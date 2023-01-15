Nepal.- A passenger recorded and broadcast live of the exact moment in which the ATR-72 aircraft that crashed this Sunday in Nepal, causing the death of 68 peopleaccording to the first reports from local authorities.

In the video that has been released on different social networks, you can hear the screams of terror from the passengers when the aircraft falls into a gorge as it approaches a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara.

The aircraft, an ATR-72fell 20 minutes after it took off from Kathmanduthe Nepali authorities confirmed that 68 people died, while rescue forces continued to search for more bodies or survivors, reported EFE.

The plane was heading to the Pokhara district airporta very popular tourist center of the country, about two hundred kilometers west of the Nepalese capital.

Meanwhile, at the scene, dozens of rescue workers and onlookers crowded near a steep gorge on Sunday afternoon as rescuers combed through debris on the edge of the cliff and in the ravine below.

The last contacts with the plane

The aviation authority said that The aircraft last contact with him airport near Seti Gorge at 10:50 a.m. before crashing, as reported by The Associated Press.

The ATR 72 twin-engine aircraft, Operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines, it was flying from the capital Kathmandu to Pokhara, located 200 kilometers (125 miles) to the west.

It was carrying 72 passengers, including 15 foreign nationals., as well as four crew members, the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement. The foreigners included five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France.

Images and videos shared on Twitter showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site, about 1.6 kilometers (nearly a mile) from Pokhara International Airport. The aircraft’s fuselage broke into multiple pieces that were scattered across the gorge.