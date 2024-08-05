At the beginning of July, a woman went to a National Police station in Zaragoza to report that her son was being assaulted at the children’s shelter where he lived, in the town of Ateca. The Civil Guard, which is the body that can investigate in that area, took over the investigation and discovered that the coordinator of the educators had recently resigned as a result of the situation at the centre. This employee had reported the problems to the company that owns the institution after discovering the suspicious disciplinary measures that a minor claimed he had suffered during the last weekend of June. This teenager went so far as to say that he had feared for his life and the worker discovered that some inmates called one of the rooms in the centre the “room of terror”.

The reported events are concentrated mainly in the last weekend of June and the days after, but the investigation is opening up to the entire period that the centre has been operating, since 2017, and the objective of the case is to find out if some of the staff used abuse and aggression on a regular basis, since when and who has allowed it. For the moment, the investigations have led to four educators and the director being imprisoned without bail, accused of torture, against the integrity of minors and, in the case of some of them, of sexual assault.

The investigating judge in the case, judging by her ruling, gives full credibility to the testimonies of the teenagers and believes that they fit with the accounts of other workers. The defense of the detainees maintains that, so far, no evidence has been provided to corroborate the veracity of the abuses, that the accusation is based on testimonies and that those they represent have been working in the facilities for many years without any irregularities being detected.

This institution has been open since 2017 in this town in Zaragoza with just 1,800 inhabitants. It belongs to a private entity, but has an agreement with the Government of Aragon to house 20 minors under the guardianship of the Administration. It is an institution specialized in children and adolescents with behavioral problems. Five of the inmates who were currently in the residence have returned to their families, to whom guardianship has been returned, and the rest have been relocated to other locations, some outside of Aragon.

According to the account given by several witnesses to the Civil Guard, the minor who initiated this case and one of the carers had a quarrel over a packet of biscuits on the last weekend of June. At that moment, two assistants, now arrested, took the boy to a room and subjected him to a first “restraint”.

This is a term that is constantly repeated by all those involved and is used to describe how the center’s employees paralyze the inmates in moments of nervousness or confrontation. According to the regulations, each of these interventions must be duly detailed, justified and reflected in a report, but, according to the testimony of several workers, the director of the center ordered that some of these episodes be ignored in the official record. The complainant stated that that weekend and the following days they did more than 10 to him. A fact that the defense of the accused denies and assures that everything was done according to protocol. It was not the minor, but a colleague, who related these events to an employee.

After this revelation, the coordinator of the educators and another colleague questioned other inmates about what had happened that weekend and told them that they had heard “a lot of screams” coming from that room. This woman informed the director, who was also in prison for these events, and who assured her that everything was within the rules. She did not agree and wrote directly to the management of the centre, owned by the Lagunduz Group and managed by the Health and Community Foundation. A person in charge of the children’s area urged her to continue investigating and to put it in writing. The director also made a report that the judge would later describe as “partial and incomplete”.

A week later, in mid-July, all the parties involved in the report met, the director insisted that no abuse had taken place and the coordinator resigned. The head of the company that owns the facilities warned that he was considering bringing any possible irregularities in the treatment of the minors to the attention of the courts. During the last few days before the arrest, the workers under investigation were removed from the centre so that they would not coincide with the alleged victims.

Several testimonies gathered during the investigation agree that the room in which the teenager was allegedly assaulted remained closed and the window covered by a blanket, something that, according to those questioned, “is not normal.” In addition, the boy was isolated from the group for a very long period of time, without allowing him contact with other teenagers or his family. According to the judge’s arrest warrant, they went so far as to leave the young man without food, so his classmates secretly made him a sandwich.

This complaint was joined by that of another 17-year-old inmate at the centre who also told investigators about alleged sexual assaults. She also said that one of the punishments she experienced during her stay at the institution consisted of staying awake until late at night without being able to sleep, despite the minors asking the educators to go to bed.

Over the past month, tensions have been growing within the facility, with several conflicts breaking out between the minors themselves and even two employees requesting sick leave due to the situation that had arisen. During this period, the director also asked the centre’s nurse to issue a false report stating that one of the teenagers was in good health and that he had not noticed any injuries, something that the nurse refused to do, claiming that he had not even met this inmate in those days.

Finally, on Thursday, the investigating judge of the number 2 court of Calatayud ordered the arrest of the four assistants and the director of the centre and took their statements. They denied the facts of which they were accused and gave some brief explanations, after which the judge decided to imprison the five without the possibility of bail. Not only that, but she considered that it was impossible for the facilities to remain open until the extent of the irregularities and the alleged dynamics of abuse that had been established in the reception centre were clarified. To find out the extent of the seriousness, the investigating judge has ordered the location of nine minors who are listed as fugitives to find out if the reason for their escape was the situation that was being experienced in the centre.