In recent days, in the populous Brazilian city of São Paulo (12 million inhabitants in the city and 22 million in its metropolitan area, the fifth most populous city in the world) it has barely stopped raining. The last drops of rain before the sun returned accompanied the early risers in line to access the Biennial pavilion on Friday morning, in Ibirapuera Park, the great green lung of the city. A group of excited young people from São Paulo had spent more than two hours at the door of the building to be the first to enter the space. Inside, two floors host from Friday to Sunday a display of scenery, immersive activities, games, shops and restaurants in some 3,500 square meters of extension. And all with Netflix as a common denominator.

São Paulo has been the city chosen by Netflix to organize its first major global fan event after the pandemic. Actually, Tudum, named in reference to the sound with which each chapter or film starts on the platform, was born in January 2020 in this same city. Since then it had to be held exclusively virtually until this time, which returns to where it all began. In the spirit of a Comic Con or a Star Wars convention, but dedicated to Netflix content. It can be described as a great publicity event that serves to puff up the competition, now that the platform war has definitely entered a new phase in which survival is the ultimate goal.

“Tudum stands on what sets Netflix apart: our fandom [comunidad fan], the breadth of our programming and the global nature of our series and films”, explains Marian Lee, head of Netflix Marketing, to EL PAÍS, who attended the convention invited by the company. “We are delighted to bring Tudum back to where it all began. The Brazilian fans are among the best (and loudest) in the world and we wanted to give them what they have been asking for”, she adds.

The lucky ones who got one of the thousands of free tickets that were distributed over the internet and sold out in 24 hours can now spend hours going through the different activities that come together in this venue: from playing the lethal blind man’s the squid gameplay the Wednesday Addams dance or demonstrate your karate skills and choose sides between the dojos of Cobra Kai. And take photos, lots of photos.

But Tudum’s main course arrived on Saturday afternoon in Brazil and at night in Spain: a two-hour broadcast live from São Paulo brought together many of the best-known faces of the platform’s series and films as they followed one another. announcements of releases and returns and previews of upcoming content were published. On the stage, outdoors in the same park, yesterday’s stars passed by, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger (who has just released a documentary and series on Netflix, fubarwhich, as announced at the event, will have a second season), today, as Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, Nicola Coughlan and Henry Cavill, and tomorrow, as the actors of the series one piece either Queen Charlotte. More than 16,000 people saw this succession of news, trailers and messages to fans in person. To them are added the hundreds of thousands who followed him on YouTube from anywhere in the world. According to Netflix, Tudum had more than 41 million views on the internet last year.

“This is the biggest event we’ve ever produced,” sums up Marian Lee. “We started planning Tudum 2023 immediately after Tudum 2022 ended. You can imagine that planning an event of this scale is no easy task, but we have an incredible global team that has poured their hearts into creating an event that our fans will love.” Complete the head of Marketing. Although she does not specify the number of staff from the platform that has been working on this event, it can be estimated that more than a hundred people from the press, publicity and public relations departments from around the world alone have come to São Paulo. In this way, Netflix has deployed and staged this weekend all its advertising power and its arsenal of content and has put fans at the center of its entire operation.

There are several reasons that explain the choice of São Paulo as the venue for this event both in 2020 and now. Until the year of that first Tudum, the Brazilian city was the Latin American headquarters of the platform. Then its main logistics center moved to Mexico City as a sign of the importance that content in Spanish had gained, but São Paulo remained as the regional office. In the entire Latin American zone, Netflix has 41.3 million subscribers, according to data provided by the company in April of this year. Although they do not detail the scope by country, it is estimated that 15 million of them come from Brazil.

Netflix has been present in the country since 2011, although it was not until 2016, with the series 3%, that it began to bet on local production. In these years, the offer of services of streaming In Brazil it has multiplied, with local bets such as Globoplay, belonging to the largest media consortium in the country, Grupo Globo, and international services such as Amazon Prime Video or Disney+. In 2022, Netflix allocated five million Brazilian reais (almost one million euros) to initiatives for the development of professionals in the Brazilian audiovisual community, including the Segundo Ato initiative for Afro-descendant and indigenous screenwriters in the Brazilian industry. Every effort is little to try to stay ahead.

The furor that Netflix content arouses among the very passionate Brazilian fans has been evident these days in Ibirapuera Park. One would only have to ask those first fans in the queue that minutes later they were shouting at the actors of the series I never from outside a glass fishbowl inside which the interpreters attended interviews. On Friday morning, to know where the actors of the Netflix series were moving, you just had to let yourself be guided by the shouts and the races in search of the photo or the greeting.

Nobody there seemed to remember that a few days ago, at the end of May, the company extended to more than 100 countries, including the United States and Brazil, the reserve to share accounts between users from different homes. Now, as in Spain since February, they will also have to pay extra to add users outside the home. Although it has been an unpopular measure wherever it has been implemented, it seems that it is paying off as the company expected. A study by the consulting firm Antenna picked up by Variety highlights that the four days following the announcement of the end of the possibility of sharing the account outside the home were the period of time with the most new subscribers to Netflix in the United States in the last four years. The peak of subscriptions was greater than the one experienced at the beginning of the confinement due to the pandemic. These data contrast with those of Spain, where reports from various consultancies speak of significant drops among Netflix users after this measure.

But all that didn’t matter this weekend. No complaints were heard here either about the cancellations of series that leave thousands of fans with half-finished stories. This weekend it was about celebrating and paying homage to the most faithful followers, those who knew before reading this text what Tudum meant.

