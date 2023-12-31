The precarious Christmas Eve dinner of the Doctors Without Borders team at Al Aqsa hospital did not even take place. Carolina López, the emergency coordinator of the humanitarian organization in that health center in Deir al Balah – in the center of Gaza – and her team were preparing to open the cans of preserves that they eat every day and prepare hummus, the typical chickpea paste. , oil and spices that are eaten spread with bread. But the feast had to be postponed: Israel bombed the Al Maghazi refugee camp in one of the bloodiest episodes of the war. In a very short time, the hospital center was filled with wounded and dead.

“We had heard several bombings and, suddenly, the ambulances began to arrive,” remembers this 49-year-old aid worker from Zaragoza. “One of our doctors and two of our surgeons went to the emergency room to analyze the situation. After a while, they came for another surgeon. The operating rooms worked all night, case after case, because the patients kept arriving. I remember the stress, you could hear crying, screams… That night there were many injured; this happens often. There are quiet days when we receive 30 wounded, but the majority we have 70, 80, 100… “

Many of those who arrived that night came from the neighboring Al Maghazi refugee camp. In its narrow streets, spread over an area of ​​only 0.6 square kilometers, 33,255 residents were crowded, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). The Israeli army warned during the day of a intensification of its offensive in which it was going to apply its sophisticated war machinery on another camp in central Gaza, Al Bureij, and seven other neighboring neighborhoods. The statement asked the population to take refuge further south, in Deir al-Balah, where the hospital where López works is located.

But the evacuation warning from the Israel Defense Forces said nothing about Al Maghazi. The people did not leave. The bombing caused the collapse of several residential buildings. 106 people, many of them women and children, were killed in one of the largest mass killings of civilians by Israel since October 7. The Israeli military even claims that they have opened an investigation to see what could have gone wrong. Five days after the massacre, there are no answers.

“Since they issued the notification, the next day, they began to position themselves in the area and the bombings and ground battles began to intensify,” continues López, who arrived at the hospital ten days ago. “That day we received around 200 wounded and 130 people arrived dead, the majority from Al Maghazi, but also from other towns. They bombed buildings that collapsed with a lot of families inside.” The attacked field is located only 2.5 kilometers from the health center. Four minutes by car, 30 on foot.

A woman and a child, injured during an Israeli attack, at Al Aqsa hospital on December 30. – (AFP)

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Al Aqsa is the referral hospital for central Gaza. Since the beginning of the conflict, it has not been attacked and has managed to continue caring for victims, although with all the precariousness imposed by the siege by land, sea and air that this territory suffers. This center, which, under normal conditions, has 240 beds, has had to expand them to 684 due to the enormous influx. Its staff has already occupied two neighboring schools, making room for another 190 patients. The morgue has also been expanded.

Between December 1 and 27 alone, the hospital has treated 2,557 injured people and received the bodies of 1,176 deceased. Of all those treated during this period, 34% were women and 24% were under 15 years of age. Two out of three patients are people displaced from the north and other places in the Strip. “Many of them are burned by fire or by the heat given off by explosions. We also have many fractures and compression injuries, from people pulled from the rubble and who need thoracic or extremity surgery,” explains López.

Flood of people seeking protection

In Al Aqsa, as in other hospitals, many seek refuge that they cannot find in their homes or in the places to which they have fled. Some have had to escape more than once. The Spanish woman tells of the difficulties of managing all those people. “Ever since they hear the bombings approaching, people seek protection. Even though other hospitals have been attacked, people feel safer here. The hospital does what it can, because it needs space for those admitted. There are also their families,” he continues. “There are patients who are here, who have nowhere to go and do not want to leave. When the doctor discharges them and tells them to go, they answer: 'Where?'

“It's pretty difficult right now to work here,” López continues. “We try to keep only the patients inside, but the patio and the different entrances to the hospital are crowded with people. Many set up tents with plastic and get under them, crowded together. I couldn't quantify it, but we have a lot of people inside and the ambulances don't stop arriving. The surrounding streets are also packed. It is an odyssey what the people of the hospital have to manage every day, not only the doctors and nurses, but also the workers of the Ministry of Health.”

This Friday, Al Aqsa received the first truck with medical supplies in many days. “The supplies continue to arrive in dribs and drabs and what we do is adapt to what we have to be able to work,” continues the aid worker. “We lack the basics, the compresses and gauze that are used to treat wounds and disinfect them, which is what is most used.” “The situation is not as serious as at the beginning, when some colleagues told me that they treated wounds with maggots. Now we fight infections every day. Today we are very happy because we have obtained the statistics and we have verified that they have decreased a lot.”

Another problem that the population faces is the lack of food. “In this area there is a lot of movement of cans, which is what we basically eat. “Chickpeas, beans, tuna…” says López. “In other places, you can find oranges, tangerines and some tomatoes or onions, but the problem is that everything has gone up a lot,” he adds. “People who have jobs can afford it, but those who have nothing only depend on the help that can come to them.” The United Nations and the World Health Organization have warned that malnutrition affects virtually the entire population of Gaza and that, in some areas, there is a risk of famine.

Lack of staff security

The problem is not just health supplies and food. Also human resources management. López coordinates a team of 60 people, most of whom are doctors and health workers from other Gaza hospitals who have traveled here. “Many have had to flee with their families and look for a place here, in the schools of Deir al Bala, to take refuge, find an area to sleep or send them to Rafah. [la ciudad fronteriza con Egipto]. Despite this, and the fact that this is not the first time they have moved – some have already done so eight or ten times – they continue to come to work every day,” continues the MSF coordinator.

“It is exciting to see that they also lift people's spirits, play jokes… Even though they are not safe anywhere, even though we cannot guarantee their safety from where they live to here, they come and go every day risking their lives,” continues the Spaniard. “They don't know if they will find their family when they return, but there they are, at the foot of the canyon.” López remembers how one of his team members arrived injured one day and accompanied by his wife and his children to the hospital: “Every day we have someone who has suffered the loss of someone close to them.”

The MSF team he leads does special work with children. “You see them with their wounds, with their bandages, with their pain and yet they come up to you and smile at you. We have a mental health team that tries to do a minimum, because we don't have space and we can't do individual consultations or set up a shop for it. We work on the psychosocial part through drawings and games. It's amazing how they respond.”

The aid worker, who already worked in Gaza in 2019 and has experience in MSF missions in places such as Mali, Congo, Haiti, Burundi, Bangladesh and South Sudan, believes, however, that the help that all these people receive is not enough. . “We do what we can, but until there is a ceasefire, we will not be able to move forward,” she says. “We cannot continue working in this way, without the capacity to protect health personnel, with people who have to move constantly… With people who have no food, no water, no nothing to wear now that it is cold.” “Under these conditions, it cannot be said that a humanitarian response truly exists in Gaza. I don't know if this will change in the future.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_