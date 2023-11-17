B series

Daniele Izzo

Work on the field, lots of technique, but above all tactics. In the training session open to the press, the new Spezia coach Luca D’Angelo gave a sample of his work. After dividing the team into three groups, he deployed the squad into two opposing factions. The match ended 2-0 for the blacks. The Orange team were beaten by a goal from Francesco Cassata and a penalty from Daniele Verde (video Daniele Izzo).



01:01