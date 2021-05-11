In the distance is the huge white three-story building. Screams are heard from inside, while small figures like rag dolls fall from the windows into the abyss. They are boys who are fleeing the hell that breaks out inside: a shooting massacre in a school of Kazan, Russia, in which 9 people died, including seven students.

What is known so far about the attack, in a country where, although there is a history of serious shootings – perhaps the most dramatic the taking of the Beslán school in 2004 with a death toll of 334 – the attacks on schools they are a rarity.

What happened this time?

The killer killed nine people, said Rustam Minnihanov, president of Tatarstan, the Russian Muslim republic of which Kazan is the capital.

“We lost seven children, students. Four boys and three girls. In addition, we lost a teacher. And we lost another woman. In total, we lost nine people,” he explained.

Another 20 people, 18 children and two adults, were hospitalized, regional authorities said. “Six minors are in serious condition and in intensive care,” said their spokesman Lazat Jaydarov.

Gun law

According to the local news agency Tatar-inform, the hospitalized victims have between seven and 62 years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and ordered a review of the rules for carrying permits, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

The Grand Mufti of Russia, Ravil Gaïnoutdine, “angrily condemned the actions” of a criminal and denounced “the worst sin in the eyes of the Almighty: the murder of innocents.”

The author

The attacker, a 19-year-old young man, was arrested at the scene. At first, there had been talk of two shooters.

A man leaves a stuffed animal in a makeshift memorial at the school gates. Photo: Reuters

“The aggressor has been arrested and his identity has been determined. a local born resident in 2001, “Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement.

An investigation for “murder” was launched, which for the moment exclude a motive of a “terrorist” nature, the statement said.

“He had a permit to carry a weapon,” Minnihanov told state television.

The government observed a minute of silence on Tuesday and the same will be done in Russia’s soccer Cup matches scheduled for Sunday.

“I hate everyone”

A video broadcast on social media and on Russian television showed the alleged shooter, a bloody, shirtless young man lying in a cell, claiming to have premeditated his act because “hates everyone” and saying it was “God”.

Russian media identified him as Ilnaz Galiaviev.

In one photo, he is seen in black paramilitary clothing, with a neck strap that says “God” in Russian in red letters.

The TISBI institute, where he studied, declared that the young man, “calm and not aggressive”, he had been excluded for failing to appear for exams.

Parents cry after the events in Kazan. Photo: AFP

The young man obtained the permit to carry weapons on April 28 and, according to the press, he was armed with a Turkish-made rifle Hatsan, the same one used in a massacre at a Crimean school in 2018.

The young man began the attack around 09:30 local time, opening fire on students at school No. 175 that he has, according to the site of the local Ministry of Education, 1,049 students and 57 collaborators.

The Kremlin announced the dispatch of a medical services plane and promised to study the security device in schools.

Kazan, a city of more than 1.2 million inhabitants, It is located about 700 kilometers east of Moscow.

It’s the shooting More serious in a Russian school since 2018, where this kind of drama is relatively rare and where gun control it’s strict.

However, violent incidents involving students have been on the rise in recent years.

This shooting is reminiscent of October 2018, when a high school student killed 19 people before committing suicide at a high school in Kerch, a city on Ukraine’s former Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

At the time, Putin blamed the massacre on “globalization”, estimating that the phenomenon of school shootings originated in the United States.

Authorities also claimed to have thwarted dozens of plans to attack schools in recent years, cases that often involve teenagers.

