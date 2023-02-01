Think carefully when you buy one, as there is a shortage of caravan and motorhome sites.

When corona broke out in all its intensity, no one could go on holiday (far) anymore. No more sitting together with hundreds of people at the pool in Turkey at an all inclusive resort. Whether that was so bad that this was no longer possible, that is another question. Anyway, many people opted for a tent, caravan or holiday home at the time. And apparently we’ve got a taste for it, the sale of caravans and motorhomes is still increasing. Think carefully about where you are going to store the colossus.

Shortage of parking places for caravans

It is not a new problem, it has been difficult to find a place for a long time. But it’s only gotten worse. This also agrees with Gresnigt Caravan Storage in Harmelen in AD. Owner William Gresnigt says it’s full. Waiting lists are therefore no longer kept, because the demand is simply too great and there is no room at all. The Camperclub Nederland also sees that the numbers of caravans and motorhomes are growing considerably. Secretary Hans Witbaard states that some members have to drive thirty to forty kilometers to park their caravan. So not ideal.

The shortages also pose other problems. According to Witbaard, the parking facilities are not always well equipped for parking caravans. In addition, some stables only offer a few moments per year to remove your rut hut. Can be quite difficult if you camp a lot, but can’t put your caravan in front of your own door between different trips.

No solution

In the short term there will not be a solution so quickly. Mickel van Erp of the ANWB also shares this opinion. He comes up with the tip to first find a garage and only then buy a caravan. Sounds logical, but many people don’t do it anyway.

However, several experts believe that the problems will subside, but that it will take some time. The people who bought a caravan during the pandemic seem to have finished camping faster. Besides, times are tough. A caravan or motorhome is not cheap, so the choice is made easy…

This article Screaming shortage of parking spaces for caravans! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

