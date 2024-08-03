Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

Researchers have discovered the cause of the disturbing expression on a 3,500-year-old mummy. The woman may have died in pain.

Cairo – What is reminiscent of a replica of the world-famous painting “The Scream” is actually an ancient Egyptian mummy – 3,500 years old, to be precise. Since 1935, the image of the mummy with its pain-distorted facial expression has been causing a stir. The “screaming mummy” was excavated in Deir el-Bahari, near Luxor. Now scientists may have found the explanation for this bizarre sight, as reported in a study published in the specialist journal Frontiers in Medicine published article.

The mummy of the approximately 3,500-year-old woman was discovered in a wooden coffin under the tomb of the architect Senmut, who lived during the reign of the pharaoh Hatshepsut, from about 1479 to 1458 BC. The tomb of Senmut’s mother, Hat-Nufer, and other family tombs were also found nearby. Researchers suspect that the mummy is a close family member, although it is not marked by name.

Mystery solved: Prof. Sahar Saleem with the mummy of the “screaming woman”. © Sahar Saleem

Archaeological secret revealed: State-of-the-art research provides clarity

A research team led by Dr. Sahar Saleem from Cairo University used modern techniques such as computer tomography (CT) and infrared imaging. These made it possible to virtually dissect the mummy and analyze its state of health. The results were in the journal Frontiers in Medicine published.

CT scans revealed that the woman was about 48 years old and suffered from mild arthritis in the spine. Some teeth were also missing. Unusually, no embalming incision was found and all organs were still present, which is not typical for mummification in the New Kingdom (1550-1069 BC).

The “screaming” mummy: 3,500 years old, thanks to high-quality embalming

Despite the fact that no organs were removed, the mummy was embalmed with precious materials such as juniper resin and frankincense. This indicates that the embalming was of high quality. The expensive substances could have explained the preservation of the body.

The researchers found traces of henna and juniper in the woman’s hair. Her wig made of palm fibers also showed traces of frankincense and various minerals. These finds provide insights into mummification and the production of wigs as well as the trade in embalming materials.

According to the research team, it was unlikely that the woman’s open mouth was the result of careless embalmers. © Sahar Saleem

Research team provides possible explanation for the “screaming”

The mummy’s expression may have been caused by a rare condition called cadaveric spasm, which occurs immediately after a painful or emotionally stressful death. The open mouth and frozen facial expression may have been fixed by rigor mortis before embalming began, preventing the embalmers from closing the mouth.

Dr. Sahar Saleem explained: “The open mouth could indicate a painful death or emotional stress, and rigor mortis fixed the face.” However, the exact cause of death remains unclear. However, there are other explanations for the facial expression, such as post-mortem changes or burial procedures.

Not uncommon: Other known finds of “screaming” mummies

Some experts doubt the theory of cadaveric spasm. Dr. Salima Ikram of the American University in Cairo suspects that the embalmers did not leave the mouth open intentionally. The mummification process, which takes 40 days, would have provided enough time for the facial features to adjust. Dr. Stuart Hamilton, a forensic pathologist, also expressed skepticism and stressed that the theory of cadaveric spasm is controversial.

But the “screaming mummy” is by no means unique, as The Guardian reported. Dr. Saleem and her team previously examined the body of Prince Pentawere, the son of Pharaoh Ramses III, who was involved in a conspiracy. He too showed a similar facial expression, which could indicate careless embalming. Another example is the mummy of Princess Meritamun, who is believed to have died of a sudden heart attack. Her wide-open mouth could have been caused by postmortem muscle contractions that prevented the embalmers from closing her mouth.

At the beginning of 2024, researchers also discovered here, near Scheeßel, a small archaeological sensation. And also the Dümmer region in Lower Saxony is world famous for its exciting archaeological finds. In mid-July 2024, the oldest archaeological finds ever found Cave paintings discovered in Lower Saxony. (ls)