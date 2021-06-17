Bystanders found the collapsed man in a bus shelter on Willemsweg and called the emergency number. According to the police, the victim may have had an argument with two others at garage boxes next to the back entrance of the Aldi, on the adjacent Tollenstraat.

After he was stabbed, the man would have run towards Willemsweg. He left a large trail of blood behind. The 26-year-old screamed for help and was visibly in great pain. After a while, the 26-year-old collapsed in a bus shelter on Willemsweg.