It seems that scream It is incapable of supporting its protagonists. Not only did Neve Campbell not have any involvement in Scream VI, but a new report has revealed that Melissa Barrera will no longer appear in Scream VII, this after sharing a series of comments about the conflict between Israel.

According to Variety, Spyglass Media Group fired Barrera after sharing a statement on his Instagram account, where he mentioned that Media coverage of the conflict in Israel is one-sided. Here it is mentioned that this decision was made, since the statement incites hate messages. This is what Spyglass Media commented on the matter:

“Spyglass’s stance is unequivocally clear: we have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism or hate speech in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion, or anything that flagrantly crosses the line of hate speech. hate”.

For his part, Barrera responded by mentioning that:

“At the end of the day, I would rather be excluded because of who I include than to be included because of who I exclude.”

Likewise, Christopher Landon, director of this film, shared a tweet, which has been deleted, talking about this topic:

“Everything stinks. Stop yelling. “This was not my decision.”

Let us remember that Scream VI arrived at the beginning of this year, and introduced us to Barrera, along with Jena Ortega, as the new protagonists of the series, this after salary conflicts with Campbell, who demanded more money to reprise his iconic role. So far, we know that Screen VII will be directed by Landon, and considering Barrera’s departure, it is very likely that part of the script will be rewritten to eliminate his character.

For those who don’t remember, Scream is a popular horror film series created by Kevin Williamson and directed by Wes Craven., famous director who also gave us A Nightmare on Hell Street. The first film was released in 1996, and revitalized the horror genre by combining traditional elements with self-awareness and humor, similar to what we saw with Wes Craven’s New Nightmare a couple of years earlier.

The franchise Scream is known for its meta-commentary on horror movie tropes., including the “rules” for surviving one of these experiences. The plot usually revolves around a masked killer known as Ghostface who terrorizes the fictional town of Woodsboro. The characters are often aware of horror film conventions and play with audience expectations.

We can only wait until next year, at least, to see what route will be Scream VII take with the series. On related topics, Supermassive Games would be working on a Scream game.

Editor’s Note:

Firing an actor for pointing out what is happening in the world is something that should stay in the past. Barrera has the right to his opinion, and if his view of the world is not in line with the general consensus, this does not justify firing him, unless his message is hateful or counterproductive, which was not in this case.

Via: Variety