With a new and not too catchy trailer, Paramount Pitctures has officially announced the release date of the new Scream VI. The sixth installment of the franchise will arrive in all cinemas from next March 10, 2023hopefully with a load of adrenaline and terror, especially worthy of some previously produced films.

In this sixth chapter, the four survivors decide to change their lives and leave the events of Woodsboro behind them. They will therefore return to the big screen Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin), Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed) and Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers). This already important cast will also be joined by Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.

We still don’t know much about the plot of this new Scream VI, so for the moment we can’t do anything but enjoy it the trailer, which as always we have published at the head of the article and wait for March 2023, to go to the cinema and come back again to be “scared” by the Scream franchise.