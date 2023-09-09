Scream VI: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Scream VI is the film broadcast this evening, Saturday 9 September 2023, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno for the first time. It is a 2023 film directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. This is the sixth chapter of the film saga Scream and direct sequel to Scream (2022). The film sees the return of Courteney Cox. Below is the plot and the cast.

Plot

The film sees the return of sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) along with twins Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks (Jasmin Savoy Brown). The four, having survived the murders committed by Ghostface, leave behind what happened in Woodsboro to start a new chapter in their lives by moving to New York. But even in the Big Apple they will find themselves dealing with a new Ghostface. How will they face this new beginning?

Scream VI: the cast of the film

The film stars Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Dermot Mulroney, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Roger L. Jackson, Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Tony Revolori, Samara Weaving, Henry Czerny. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Scream VI live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Sky Cinema Uno at 9.15pm on Saturday 9 September 2023. Also streaming and on demand on Sky Go and NOW.