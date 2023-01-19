Rarely have we had to deal with horror sagas as enduring as Screamnow in the sixth chapter. In the’latest trailer released by Paramount Pictures we witness some scenes from the film, also identifying some well-known names from cinema and the small screen in the cast.

In the very first scene, set in what looks like a convenience store, we find Hayden Panettierewho reprises his role from Scream 4, and Jenna Ortega (rise to international prominence, as well as for the excellent “Wednesday”, also for his role in Scream 2022).

Other historical characters from the series make an appearance, teaming up to find the mysterious killer. Among these, it is definitely worth mentioning Courtney Coxknown to most for the role of Monica in the sitcom “Friends”) which is confirmed as a true sentence also in horror: this is the sixth film of the saga in which she participates.

Among the dungeons of what looks like a brotherhood, subways full of hidden dangers and a Never so terrifying New York the new killer, with the Ghost face mask, is ready to sow panic.

The output of Scream VI is officially set for March 9, 2023: in the meantime, we advise horror movie lovers to retrieve our review of Scream V.