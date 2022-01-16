The film stars Gina Ortega, Nevi Campbell, David Arquette and Melissa Barrera, and is directed by Matt Pettinelli and Tyler Gillette..

The movie is expected to fetch $35 million over the weekend of Martin Luther King’s four-day holiday. This is an astonishing figure for a movie that cost less than $25 million to produce.

After topping the top for four weeks, the action-adventure movie “Spiderman: No Way Home” dropped to second place. Over the four-day holiday, the movie is expected to gross $26 million. Its revenue since its debut in December has exceeded $700 million.

The film stars Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, and is directed by John Watts.

The animated musical (Sing 2) took third place, with $8.3 million in revenue.

The film stars Taron Egerton, Bono, Tori Kelly and Scarlett Johansson, and is directed by Gareth Jings..

And in fourth place came the thriller and action movie (The 355), earning $2.3 million.

The film stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Bing Bing Fan, and is directed by Simon Kinberg.