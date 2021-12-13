25 years after the first chapter, Scream is about to return to the cinema with the fifth chapter of the saga that will see the return of the serial killer Ghostface and many other characters, suspected they are all featured in the new movie poster.

The return of a hypothetical new cinematic chapter of the slasher saga was already under discussion in 2020, despite the pandemic having caused the interruption of numerous productions destined for the small and large screen.

Filming, however, has officially started, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin And Tyler Gillett. The cast also saw the return of most of the original faces, with the actors reprising their roles within the story. Last October the film was shown with the first official trailer, with the return of Ghostface and Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell).

From the trailer we know that the victims targeted by the serial killer will be related to the original killers who wore the mask in previous films. All suspected characters are portrayed inside the official poster of Scream, which you can watch below:

To underline the concept that any of them could be hidden behind the iconic mask, the film’s tagline thinks about adding the phrase “The killer is on this poster“

The story picks up exactly where we left off with the fourth film, with a new Ghostface performer who will plunge again. the town of Woodsboro in terror. The cast also features Courtney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ammar.

As for the release date in theaters, in the United States Scream the next will come January 14, 2022, but as far as the Italian market is concerned, a date has not yet been formalized, so we will have to wait for further updates.