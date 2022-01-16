Ghostface, the iconic slasher killer from 1996 will have his collaboration with the popular Innersloth game.

This weekend it hit theaters. scream, the fifth installment of the popular horror franchise of the nineties, where we will travel back to Woodsboro to face a new killer hiding under the mask of Ghostface. However, the iconic and parodied figure of the slasher will also be seen in Among Us, with a bloody new collaboration.

Scream actors have also played Among UsThe title of Innersloth He has already had previous collaborations with works like Arcane, the adaptation of the Netflix League of Legends universe, with characters like Vi, Jinx or Heimerdinger, but few as successful as that of ghost face. At this time we don’t know what the full collaboration with Scream will include or when it will be available in the game, although we have already been able to take a look at the skin with the assassin’s mask.

The horror franchise has always played with the feeling of not knowing who the murderer could be, a premise that we have all experienced in Among Us and that Paramount Pictures has brought to their own movie actors, in a fun video where we can see Jack Quaid and Mason Gooding participating in a game match.

Among Us is one of those games that has managed to have a second life thanks to a late rise in popularity, and despite the passage of time, continues to maintain high sales figures even in its version in Physical format. Recently, we were also able to learn that the video game will jump to paper in a manga adaptation for a Japanese magazine.

