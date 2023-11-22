In mid-November 2023 the news of dismissal of the actress Melissa Barrera from the franchise of Scream went around the web. Initially the production, i.e. the Spyglass Media Grouprefused to comment on the reasons that led to the dismissal.

The November 21, 2023 however, the production company decided to clarify the context in which this decision was made, thus explaining the reasons behind it and dispelling any doubts.

A statement was released by a Spyglass representative, exclusively to Variety: «We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism or hate speech in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything discriminatory in that sense».

Melissa Barrera will therefore not be the protagonist of Scream 7the next chapter in the revival series of the franchise of the same name, whose production is in the hands of Spyglass Media Group.

The statement refers to a Instagram posts shared by Barrera, which talks about «genocide and ethnic cleansing» in reference to counteroffensive that theIsraeli army is carrying on in the territory of Gaza Stripin response to theHamas attack against Israeli civilians, dating back to 7 October 2023. In the post it is also written that the Israeli army is «distorting the Holocaust to benefit the Israeli weapons industry».