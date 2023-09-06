‘Scream 6’ It was released in theaters in March 2023 and, six months later, it can finally be seen online via streaming. This horror film is headed by Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrerawho return as the Carpenter sisters to live again a wave of murders carried out by the popular ‘Ghostface’, which has been tormenting them for some time. For this reason, if you are one of the fans of this saga, here we tell you all the details about where to see ‘Scream VI’.

When does ‘Scream 6’ premiere on streaming?

The movie ‘Scream 6’ was released in streaming on September 3, 2023, so you can now watch it online from the comfort of your home. In this tape, we will once again see Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera leading the cast, in addition to the members who were part of the original cast of the saga, such as Courteney Cox.

Where to watch ‘Scream 6’ streaming?

The sixth installment of the ‘Scream’ saga can be seen streaming through the platform Star+as well as in Paramount+. In addition, in this last service, all the movies about Ghostface are exclusively available. However, ‘Scream 5’ can also be seen on Netflix from this Saturday, September 9.

What is ‘Scream 6’ about?

This reads the official synopsis of ‘Scream 6’: “As the survivors of the recent attack in Woodsboro travel to New York City for college, Tara, our last girl, begins to experience manic psychological breakdowns as she sees the ghosts of Assassins from the past. Meanwhile, her sister, Sam, tries to manipulate her by posing as ‘Ghostface.’ But when her plan goes awry, three new masked assassins appear on the scene, leaving the question of who will survive and who will be the last unanswered. final victim”.

