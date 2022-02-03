After the success that was scream 5, paramount has already given the green light for a sequel by spyglass. It is anticipated that the production of this new installment will start this year with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick writing the script and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Radio Silence, and Tyler Gillett back in the direction.

paramount thanked the fans for the warm reception he got scream 5 among the community, and promises many surprises for the new film:

“We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can’t wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, Jamie and Guy, and Project X have in store for the Woodsboro family.”

scream 5, despite facing Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office, it managed to gross over $30.6 million at the box office of U.S during its first weekend, thus overthrowing the most recent adventure of the arachnid. Unfortunately, we have no idea when Scream 6 might be released.

Via: IGN