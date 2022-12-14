For long, scream It is one of the most established horror franchises in cinema, that is due to the degree of violence with which his first film innovated at the time, to which was added the part of solving crimes. And now, after having some absence in the middle, it has been decided to release the first teaser trailer for the sixth part of the saga.

In the video you can see how the story will be set in the modern world, specifically in the city of New York, at the same time that it will be the holiday season of Halloween. And it is appreciated that the villain will go in search of new victims, one of them will be the character of Jenna Ortegastarring girl in series like merlin.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of scream 6:

Following the latest Ghostface murders, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and begin a new chapter. In Scream 6, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.

Remember that the movie opens on March 9, 2023.

via: Youtube

Editor’s note: I’m not that big a fan of horror movies, but I’m sure fans will love it at first glance. The best thing is that it doesn’t take long for it to hit theaters.