Catherine Reikowski

Teflon pans can shed up to 9100 plastic particles from one scratch. © Bihlmayerfotografie/Imago

Plastic particles in our food: 9100 plastic particles released when a Teflon pan has a scratch. A new research model yields worrying results.

Newcastle (Australia) – How many plastic particles do we ingest through our food? Because micro- and nanoparticles are very difficult to detect, an answer to the question is not easy. However, researchers have long been able to show, for example in stool samples, that people ingest plastic particles with food at all. Thanks to a new measuring method, researchers from Australia have now succeeded in determining how many plastic particles can be released from a scratch in a pan.

As BR24.de reports, humans eat about 500 g of microplastics every week – which is about the equivalent of a credit card. What happens with it in the body, what influences the plastic has on our organism is still being researched. So far, there is only evidence for animals that the plastic parts are deposited in the tissue and trigger changes – in the case of water fleas and mussels, for example, the body size and number of offspring have changed. However, these results cannot be transferred 1:1 to humans.

Teflon pans: abrasion over the food in our bodies

Once you’ve driven a fork through the pan or selected the wrong cleaning rag: scratches in Teflon pans occur quickly, even if you handle them carefully. However, according to Australian research results, it is precisely such scratches that pose a risk – because they probably get plastic parts into our food.

According to the results of the research group, a single scratch releases up to 9100 particles. In total, their research model could have detected 2.3 million particles released from damaged Teflon surfaces.

Teflon – or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) PTFE is used as a non-stick coating on pans and baking tins or as a membrane in outdoor jackets. Toxic fumes are released when PTFE is heated above 360 ​​°C. Coated dishes should therefore never be heated when they are empty. Toxic pollutants were used in the production of PTFE, […] including the toxin PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) […] PFOA damages the immune and hormone systems, is teratogenic and can cause cancer. PTFE producers are now using other fluoroorganic compounds as substitutes for PFOA. (Source: Verbraucherzentrale.de)

Pan emits microplastics and nanoplastics: researchers alarmed

The research results are an urgent reason to expand research into risk management in Teflon pans, says Professor Tang of Australia’s Flinders University. He is also alarmed: “The results give us a strong warning that we need to be careful about the selection and use of kitchen utensils in order to avoid contaminating our food.”

About the research The micro- and nanoparticles were made visible using a “hyperspectral process” and then quantified using special algorithms. Participants include: Global Center for Environmental Remediation (GCER), University of Newcastle, Callaghan, NSW 2308, Australia / Flinders Institute for NanoScale Science and Technology, College of Science and Engineering, Flinders University, South Australia 5042, Australia Source: Sciencedirect.com/ Flinders University

Substances from the PFAS family are of concern. This is the main reason why the health risks they pose must be worked out more clearly, according to Dr. Chengfang. from Newcastle University.