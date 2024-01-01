Scratch cards, here's how to win

Who hasn't bought a at least once in their life Scratch and win do you raise your hand to test your luck? According to a statistic, every day in At least 5.5 million scratch cards are sold in Italythe. Above all, there are many articles circulating online where the methods to be used to identify which ones might be the winning ones are suggested. There lottery instantaneous involves thousands of Italians, who hope to win a sum that at least repays them for the investment made to purchase the ticket, but this is never the case.

Scratch cards is there a way to recognize the winning ones?

Some people online write that there is a method to recognize the famous scratch cardsjust look closely at the ones with the surface they have imperfections at the time of printing. According to others, many tickets have some staines which indicate that they may be the ones with the right combination: both are not true. Just like the other urban legend. That is, the winning tickets are included in a serial number between 001 and 031. Again, this is not true. It could happen, but just as you could also win with a higher serial number. The only certainty is that not all scratch cards have the same chances of winning.

