The truth about the method for recognizing which are the winning Scratch Cards

Who at least once in their life has not bought a Scratch and win to tempt fate raise your hand? According to a statistic, every day in Italy sells at least 5.5 million scratch cardsthe. Above all, many articles circulate on the net where the methods to be used to identify which ones may be the winners are suggested. There lottery snapshot involves thousands of Italians, who hope to win a sum that at least repays them for the investment made to buy the ticket, but that’s never the case.

Scratch cards is there a way to recognize the winning ones?

Some, on the net, write that there is a method to recognize winning scratch cardsjust look closely at those with the surface that has some imperfections at time of press. According to others, many tickets have staines which indicate that they may be the ones with the right combination: both are not true. Just like the other urban legend. That is, the winning tickets are in a serial number between 001 and 031. Again, this is not true. It could happen, but just as you could also win with a higher serial number. The only certainty is that not all Scratch Cards have the same odds of winning.

