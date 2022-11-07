The incredible story of a man who changed his life with a coupon of just 10 euros.

Italians very often tried their luck with one of the many games with cash prizes present in our country. There is no doubt that one of the most used systems are the famous ones Scratch and win. These coupons of varying amounts starting at 1 euro up to 20 euro are giving away winnings of up to 2 million euro.

It is not uncommon for the country to hear people who, with a single coupon, have managed to take home an important win and change their lives.

A bit like what happened a few days ago in a tobacconist’s in via Di Vagno a Francavilla Fontana in the province of Brindisi. Here a man had entered with the hope of winning something. He has decided to buy a € 10 coupon that is giving away millionaire prizes.

He scratched it and when he saw the winnings he couldn’t believe his eyes. The coupon was a winner for 500 thousand euros.

The incredulous man thanked the owners enough to get on their knees. The owners of the tobacconist, father and son, said that the new millionaire was not even one of the most hardened players. Really a stroke of luck for him who, with only 10 euros, turned his life and that of his family.

With eyes shining with contentment, the man thanked the two owners almost on their knees. He who knows if he will remember them by giving him a gift.

In Reggio Emilia, another 2 million euro win

This episode is not isolated. A few days ago another incredible payout occurred at Reggio Emilia where the luck has rewarded a worker. The man returning from work stopped at a bar in Poviglio deciding to buy a scratch card for 20 euros. Scratching it the man took home a win of 2 million euros.

It should be remembered, however, that despite the winnings, the probability of taking home a millionaire like these two lucky players is still very low.