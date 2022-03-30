“The ice Age” is perhaps one of the most famous and beloved animation franchises. Part of this magic is undoubtedly Scrat. However, a legal copyright issue over the character had fans concerned, as many thought it was the end of the squirrel in potential sequels.

Even so, against all odds, Disney Plus announced the miniseries “The Adventures of Scrat”, which will be focused only on the iconic little animal. Now, the first trailer has been released, confirming a Specific release date: April 13, 2022.

This new installment of the “Ice age” franchise will be made up of six shorts, in which —as was revealed in the official images shared recently— we will see the main squirrel in his new stage as a father, after finding a little offspring of its kind.

Clearly, the huge saber teeth are not the only detail they share, as they both love acorns, which is why they will have hilarious confrontations to completely seize any of these fruits.

Scrat has become one of the most famous characters in “Ice Age” since he appeared in the first film in 2002, as well as in the four that followed.

But his absence in “Buck wild”, a project derived from “Ice age” for Disney Plus, caused rumors to circulate that the streamer had discarded the character, due to the legal process he was facing for copyright.

However, with the arrival of “Scrat tales”, everything indicates that the notorious case would have taken a different course, although it is not known what could happen in the future.