The Revenue Agency-Collection has completed the sending of the communications of the sums due to those who have joined the scrapping-quater of the tax bills, introduced by the 2023 Budget Law (n. 197/2022). A note explains that the letters, which contain the outcome of the request, the list of “scrapped” debts and the amount due, were sent in response to approximately 3.8 million applications to join the facilitated definition submitted by the legal deadline of 30 June 2023. To manage the next obligations in view of 31 October, the payment deadline for the first (or only) instalment, taxpayers can use the online services available on the website www.agenziaentrateriscossione.gov.it .

How to pay

In particular, the functionality is available that allows you to request a copy of the Communication of sums due with the top 10 payment modules, useful for those who, for any reason, are not in possession of the communication sent. The service is also active to request online the debit of the installments foreseen by your subsidized definition plan from your current account, thanks to which the amount of each installment will be paid directly within the established deadline, avoiding any oversights.

ContiTu is also active, the web service for those who want to choose to pay only some of the “scrapable” notices/files indicated in the Communication, with the possibility of recalculating the amount due and receiving the new payment forms.

How communications arrive

Revenue Agency-Collection has carried out thesending of communications of the sums due via certified email (certified email) or registered mail. Taxpayers can still download a copy directly from the reserved area of ​​the website www.agenziaentrateriscossione.gov.it by logging in with their Spid, Cie and Cns credentials, or from the public area, therefore without the need for a pin and password, by attaching an identification document . The Communication provides the outcome of acceptance or possible rejection of the application, the amount, the deadlines and the payment forms based on the choice made during the application phase (up to a maximum of 18 instalments).

If the extension plan includes more than 10 installments, the first 10 payment forms have been sent with the letter, while the remaining ones will be sent later, before the eleventh installment expires. Communications are identified based on the outcome of the request: At for total acceptance; Ap in case of partial acceptance (in the presence also of External Relations and Governance Media Relations 2 debts not included in the scrapping); Ad for memberships with “scrapable” debts but no amount to pay; Ax for memberships with “scrapable” debts for which nothing has to be paid and with a residual amount to be paid for “undefinable” debts; RI, finally, concerns memberships rejected because the debts indicated in the application are not “scrapable” and therefore the amount must be paid without concessions.

For subjects residing in the areas affected by the flood of last May (indicated in Annex 1 to Legislative Decree no. 61/2023 converted with amendments by Law no. 100/2023), the terms and deadlines relating to the facilitated definition have been extended by three months. The sending of the communication of the sums due will therefore be completed by December 31st.