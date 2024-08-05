The scrapping of tax bills from 2017 to 2023 brought 16.7 billion euros into the state coffers. The latest edition, the ‘quater’ scrapping, should have ended last month with the fifth and final instalment, but the government has decided to extend the deadline to 15 September. The reason can be understood by reading the report on the general state budget 2023, which explains that ”despite presenting a result higher than expected, against 6.8 billion collected, it records omitted payments of installments for 5.4 billion”. The taxpayers who have paid the first installment are 3.8 million and, with the extension to September 15, an attempt will be made to ‘recover’ even those who subsequently suspended payments. In the period in question, from 2017 to 2023, the fight against tax evasion has brought in 130.7 billion euros, of which 12.8% comes from scrapping.

Fight against tax evasion

The document states that “the number of taxpayers who do not pay significant portions of the taxes due and declared is significant.” In particular, it explains that “on average, less than 30 percent of the sums due are paid. A phenomenon that is even more serious when it accompanies measures such as the scrapping of tax bills with significant advantages for individual taxpayers.”

The positive data of the first months of 2024 could be one of the reasons that blocked the scrapping. From the document of the Chamber of Deputies’ Research Service of last month, it is clear that in the first 5 months the revenue from the assessment and control activity stood at 5.7 billion euros, an increase of 1.2 billion compared to the same period of 2023 (+25.4%). In a context of very high tax expenses, burdened by extra obligations, the Revenue Agency’s summer block, from August 1st to September 4thcould provide the necessary breathing space to allow taxpayers to pay off outstanding tax debts, such as those from scrapping.

Waiting to see the results of this year, the record for revenue from the fight against tax evasion currently belongs to 2023, thanks to the ordinary recovery from control activities for 19.6 billion euros, to which are added 5.1 billion from recovery through extraordinary measures, of which the majority, equal to 4.3 billion, are the result of scrapping. In 2022, out of a total of 20.2 billion, 19 billion were recovered from ordinary control activities and 1.2 billion from extraordinary measures, of which 900 million from scrapping.

In 2021, the total sums amount to 13.8 billion euros, of which 12.1 billion are the result of ordinary activity and 1.7 billion from extraordinary measures, almost all of which come from scrapping (1.4 billion). In 2020, it reached 12.7 billion, of which 11.5 recovered from ordinary control activity and 1.2 billion from extraordinary measures (900 million from scrapping).

The document recalls that from March 8, 2020 to August 31, 2021, collection activities were suspended due to Covid and, consequently, revenues are significantly reduced compared to other years. But in 2019, the results obtained from the fight against tax evasion had brought 19.9 billion euros into the state coffers, of which 16.8 billion from ordinary activities and 3.1 billion from extraordinary activities (2.2 billion from scrapping).

In 2018, revenues amounted to 19.3 billion, of which 16.2 billion from ordinary recovery and 3.1 billion from extraordinary measures, mainly the result of scrapping (2.6 billion). In 2017, the activity of combating tax evasion brought 20.1 billion to the state coffers, of which 14.5 billion from ordinary control activities and 5.6 billion from extraordinary measures, with the record figure of 4.4 billion from scrapping.