If you don’t pay your taxes, you are a tax evader; if you want to pay taxes you have to queue at set times even if the service is totally digital. The collection agency server is clear: “The installment service is available from Monday to Friday from 8 to 18 ….”.

As in any public office, the computers also stamp the card at the Inland Revenue; they don’t even have a minute of overtime, and woe to look out after hours, because they don’t slam the door but refuse any performance outside the union hours.

Computers form mysterious union agreements

A mystery that finds only one explanation: a trade union agreement must have intervened between man and machines that obliges the servers to respect the working hours to the second, preventing any form of automatic payment except that provided for by the working hours. And what do the powerful computers that manage the Italian tax authorities do, out of hours? They go shopping? Do they accompany small tablets and smartphones to the gym? Do they prepare dinner and maybe follow the TV series?

Impossible to know, but there is a hope of forcing taxpayers to comply with the Scrapping of tax bills and is entrusted to Saturdays. In fact, timed information systems on the penultimate day of the week give the taxpayer hope: just queue up with keyboard and mouse on Saturday and try to pay the amount due from 8 to 12. Attention, the Italian genius as usual is surpassed: do not ask computers to work on holidays, because the service is strictly suspended.

For believers, the hope remains: that of meeting computers on Sunday at Mass and trying to pay. They call it the digitization of the Public Administration. On schedule.