Green light to scrapping of folders not paid with the discount of penalties, interest and premiums: theRevenue Agency has published on government site (www.agenzientrateriscossione.gov.it) le mode– by now only thematic ones – with the relative ones FAQs to present the application for membership to the new amnesty provided for by the Budget Law, which allows the scrapping of the loads entrusted to collection from 2000 to 30 June 2022.

In particular, as the website of the IRSthe new tax truce envisaged in the Maneuver allows taxpayers “cut off” from the three previous editions of the scrapping and from balance and excerpt because they have not paid all the installments within the set deadlines. But not only. The amnesty, in addition to taxes and contributionsmay also concern the traffic fines: in this case the fine remains and the tax payer will be discounted the interest and premium. The revenue site also mentions that the request can be sent electronically by 30 April 2023. As regards the payment, it will be possible to proceed in a single solution or in a maximum of 18 installments over 5 years.

In fact, the website states that the new definition “allows you to pay only the amount of the residual debt without paying the penalties, the default interest and premiumwhile the traffic fines pmay be extinguished without payment of interest, however denominated, and the premium. It will be possible to pay in a single solution or in a maximum of 18 installments over 5 years”.

“To those who will present the request for simplified definitionthe Revenue Agency-Collection will send by 30 June 2023 the communication with the outcome of the application, the amount of the sums due for the purposes of the definition and the payment slips based on the installment plan chosen during the adhesion phase “, continues the note. In addition to the methods and service for submitting the membership application, the Revenue Agency-Collection, as already anticipated, has also published on its portal the answers to frequently asked questions (Faq) on the new facilitated definition to dispel any doubts about it.

New folder scrapping, how to apply

But how to apply to start the scrapping process? The same government website reminds that i taxpayers can apply for membership to the Facilitated Definition using the appropriate service available directly in the public area of ​​the website www.agenziaentrateriscossione.gov.it, without the need to enter login credentials. In the section “Easy definition” you must fill in the appropriate form by inserting i identification numbers of folders/alerts that you want to include in the membership application, specifying the number of installments into which you intend to divide the amount due and the domicile to which the communication of the amounts due will be sent by the end of June. You must also indicate a email address to which the receipt of the application presentation will be sent and it is mandatory to attach the required one identification documentation.

